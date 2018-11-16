Money Marketing
Credit analysis: Evolution of the ESG approach

Martin Foden, Head of Credit Research at Royal London Asset Management, examines the evolution of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in relation to credit analysis. While in our view ESG has always been a key element of high quality credit analysis, Martin shares why he believes that truly useful ESG integration has to evolve in order to remain contemporary.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

