Thin red lines: FCA fires final shots on DB pension transfers

Regulator takes aim at suitability reports and qualifications but avoids ban on contingent charging in shake-up of transfer rules

After months of consultation, the FCA has finally given advisers a little more certainty over what it expects from defined benefit pension transfers.

The FCA has stood behind nearly all of the policies proposed in its initial consultation.

The watchdog will require pension transfer specialists to have the same qualifications as an investment adviser from October 2020 and has confirmed its guidance on how adviser firms can carry out triage services.

Advisers must now provide a suitability report regardless of the outcome and should explore clients’ attitudes to the general risks associated with a transfer, not just investment risks.

The requirement that pension transfer specialists have the same qualifications as an investment adviser has received significant support from financial planners, but a more mixed reaction has emerged over the regulator’s stance on triage.

A split remains over contingent charging too, as the FCA has opted not to impose a ban on the practice.

As the regulator puts its stake in the ground, Money Marketing looks at how its long-awaited rules might shape the future of transfers.

Questioning qualifications

The FCA says most respondents to the consultation agree with its proposal that all pension transfer specialists should hold the Level 4 qualification for providing advice on investments, as defined in the RDR, before they can advise on or check pension transfer advice.

They say while many transfer specialists already hold the investment qualification, it is necessary to understand the choice of receiving scheme and investments within it when transferring pension funds.

Law firm Clarke Willmott partner Philippa Hann says she cannot argue with the proposal.

This is because it makes sense to require even those advisers with historical qualifications to refresh and update that learning, alongside ensuring they consider the destination of a client’s pension funds. Hann says many of the problems she sees regarding questionable advice to transfer stem from confusion between multiple parties when they are all involved in the process, or where execution-only documentation has been used.

She argues firms that rely on a third party to provide advice to the client for the pension transfer process should have a robust contract in place with that third party.

This is to ensure there is direct contact with the client, so firms using third parties can control the information received by the client.

While its position on qualifications may have been welcomed, the market remains split on whether the FCA should have gone further to crack down on contingent charging and to clarify where advice starts and triage ends in DB transfer cases.

The FCA’s proposals in numbers £12.1m

Cost in the first year for advisers to get additional qualifications £2.5m

Cost across all firms of doing more stringent attitude-to-risk assessments for DB transfers £1,000

Upfront cost to a firm having to review whether its triage service is compliant with FCA guidance

Charges confusion

The FCA’s policy statement recognises opinions are divided on a contingent charging ban, with a slight majority of respondents arguing against it.

It says it is difficult to show a direct link between unsuitable advice and firms using contingent charging models, but will consider changes to rules where appropriate and consult on any new proposals in the first half of 2019.

The policy statement says those who argue in favour of banning contingent charging models do so as they see it as a cause of conflicts of interest.

These respondents believe contingent charging models incentivise a recommendation to transfer and drive a significant portion of unsuitable advice. Several respondents went even further and likened contingent charging to commission.

Respondents who argued the opposite say there is no evidence of a causal link between contingent charging and unsuitable advice that warrants a heavy-handed intervention from the regulator. They are concerned a ban would curtail the availability of pension transfer advice to anyone but the richest consumers in the future and therefore undermine the pension freedoms.

Adviser view Kate Shaw

Financial Life Planning IFA I completely agree anyone giving advice on DB transfers should be Level 4 qualified as the whole process involves us giving a personal recommendation, and that requires a suitable level of investment knowledge. I am surprised the watchdog has given a two-year window to get that qualification, as that is a long time in my view. On triage, it is understandable the FCA has not moved as it is a huge conversation we are just starting to have and many people are getting their heads around what it actually means. That is because of the potential blurred line between information and advice. It is one of the biggest challenges for advisers because people have different definitions and the FCA is not being prescriptive about it. On contingent charging, I am not surprised the FCA has not banned it as there is a lot of debate among advisers about the merits of such charging. An awful lot of adviser firms’ fee models are also built around an element of contingent charging and this explains why there is resistance to an outright ban.

Hann says she supports the FCA’s position on contingent charging as she does not believe it is solely responsible for bad advice.

She adds: “The cases I have seen involve far more complex drivers of behaviour than simply the initial charging structure. Contingent work is a normal business practice, accepted by the courts and practised by many solicitors to enable clients to receive advice in circumstances where they could not afford to do so if that option were not open to them.

“Yet contingent charging does cause a potential conflict of interest which must be identified to the client and managed.”

Law firm Squire Patton Boggs partner Chris Webber says the FCA hopes its new requirements will improve the suitability of advice in the long run and make the professional indemnity insurance problem less acute for advice firms.

But Webber points out the answer as to whether these measures will be effective really comes down to if you believe the fundamental problem is contingent charging, which he concedes is difficult to prove at the minute.

He says: “If you think contingent charging is the problem, then what the FCA has done will not help. If you think better qualifications are what is needed, then what the FCA has done will increase the percentage of recommendations that are suitable. You have to look at things in the round.”

Webber adds that the FCA’s decision to require suitability reports even for negative recommendations will push up costs for advisers and clients. He argues this increases the risk of a conflict of interest in firms that use contingent charging models, as the cost of advising people not to transfer will be passed on by advisers to clients who do transfer.

Expert view Our proposals reflect a complex market picture There is a combination of factors that make it hard to say there is one thing such as contingent charging driving unsuitability in the context of pension transfers. Our collection of data from the market and analysis of it has only reinforced our view there is a complex picture. We do not think a ban on contingent charging would be a good idea. The responses to the consultation confirm that if you press down in this area, it will have a knock-on effect in others. One consequence of a contingent charging ban could be the availability of pensions advice dries up as firms pull out of the market. Pension transfers are a complex area so the rules and guidance in the policy statement have been cast to reflect this. There are a number of factors that constitute suitability and we think changing the level of qualifications so advisers who work on transfers understand investment risk better is the right approach. We have not moved the line on triage and believe it can be valuable to help clients or members understand their options regarding pension transfers. But some firms have gone beyond that and have been giving information in a way that falls into advice. In the context of triage, there is a question of how information is presented and what it is used for, so the key point to recognise is where any commercial interest lies. Saying all this, the FCA agrees there is further work to be done on clarifying triage. We are conscious firms have asked for more information on the boundary between triage and advice, and that is what we have committed to look at. David Geale is FCA director of policy

Falling between the cracks

The FCA’s updated guidance on how to triage transfer cases comes into force in January 2019.

The regulator maintains that triage should be educational and provide generic, balanced information on the advantages and disadvantages of a pension transfer. It adds if an adviser makes a reference about how a client’s personal circumstances may influence advice to transfer, it is likely they are providing advice.

Many commentators say they are disappointed and there is widespread concern triage services will be less useful to consumers in the future as a result of the FCA’s guidance.

Royal London director of policy Steve Webb says: “There really does need to be a safe space where advisers can signal that they are very unlikely to recommend a transfer in a particular case without having to go through the entire advice process. This is a missed opportunity to improve outcomes for clients.”

One subject the policy statement does not address is the difficulty some adviser firms have in getting professional indemnity insurance.

Squire Patton Boggs litigation partner Garon Anthony points out even if the effects of the reforms are positive and improve the suitability of advice, it will take a while to tell.

He says: “The insurance market is slower to move than some others in the industry. If premiums come down, it will take a couple of years to happen because insurers will want to see if the FCA rules have driven up the percentage of suitable advice and reduced the number of complaints. This takes time.

“As a lawyer who defends advisers from complaints from clients, I know there will be some disquiet from the adviser community to charge clients for not transferring, but the suitability report for negative recommendations will be good for them in the long run.”

Some such as Webber believe the FCA needs to get to a place where the public see transfer advice as valuable in itself, whatever the result.

He says: “There has to be an attitude shift among the public where people see the value of getting financial advice and a neutral recommendation when it comes to pension transfers.

“They should not just see it as a government requirement to see an adviser. Seeing an adviser should be viewed in the same light as seeing a solicitor; this is a valuable exercise in itself.”