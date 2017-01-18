Coutts: “Sterling is the gift that keeps on giving”

Mohammad Syed, managing director and head of financial advice and investment solutions at Coutts, says the firm has been increasing exposure to “significantly undervalued” sterling and taking profit on overseas investments.

Sterling plummeted by about 15 per cent in the four months following the Brexit vote and has recently been trading at its lowest level since the early 1980s. Following Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan announcement, sterling rose to nine-year highs, and is currently at 1.2 against the dollar and the euro.

Syed says: “Since the UK voted to leave the European Union, dark clouds have formed over sterling. However, our investment principles of long-term thinking and a willingness to focus on quality assets at a sensible price to find good value, lead us to view sterling in a different light.”

Syed says sterling – which tends to eventually bounce back – is now displaying good value and he expects it to move back towards its longer-term average.

“Relative to other major currencies we now see sterling as significantly undervalued in terms of purchasing power parity,” Syed says.

“A recovery in sterling could turn many of 2016’s winners into losers in 2017,” he says. “These include almost all investments in overseas equities.”

As such, Syed says, they are taking profit on overseas investments and reinvesting in sterling denominated assets as well as hedging against moves in exchange rates using hedged share classes of funds investing in overseas equities.

Alan Higgins, head of portfolio management and construction at Coutts, says: “Sterling is the gift that keeps on giving. And we’re buying now. Two of our principles for investing are value and contrarian. Sterling is a mean reversion currency. We are building up sterling now. In a few years we will think we bought at a decent level.”

Syed says concerns regarding the UK’s current account deficit are “overplayed” and the deficit should ease soon.

“We only have to look at the market’s love of the dollar and remember that the US has run a trade deficit every year since 1975, to support our optimism for sterling.”