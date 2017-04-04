Coutts launches online investment service

Coutts has launched an online investment service for its clients with £500 or more to invest.



Clients can also make regular contributions of at least £50. The service has a maximum charge of 0.95 per cent.

The launch comes as Isa season nears its end and inflation forecasts threaten to eat into clients’ cash holdings.

The service, Coutts Invest, provides access to five funds with varying levels of risk.

Coutts managing director and head of financial advice and investment solutions Mohammad Syed says rising inflation and low interest rates are a “troublesome combination” for investors.

Syed says: “£100,000 placed five years ago in a zero interest cash account would be worth £6,500 less today in real terms. Even if it were deposited in an average high street bank instant access account, it would still be worth £2,600 less in real terms.”

He says the service would be ideally suited to clients wanting a simplified version of the Coutts house view, without paying for investment advice.

He adds the bank has committed £20m over the next four years to build its digital and wealth management proposition.

The funds will be managed by Coutts’ team of more than 60 investment professionals, which already manages the globally oriented Tailored Portfolio Service.