Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Court rejects IFA’s plea to overturn FCA restriction

By

An adviser’s challenge over the FCA’s decision to suspend its regulatory permissions has been rejected by a court.

Sussex Independent Financial Adviser has not been allowed to resume its core business or sell its assets after a judge sitting in the Upper Tribunal refused to lift regulatory restrictions.

Judge Swami Raghavan said the company does not have the means to pay its debts of more than £447,000, which are owed to four former clients.

In April, the FCA imposed regulatory restrictions on the adviser over concerns that the company could soon run out of money.

The City watchdog was concerned that the liability the firm had to Financial Services Ombudsman over 2009/2010 advice concerning pension transfers to Sipp could impact its ability to meet rules on minimum capital requirements.

Raghavan said in a decision published on Thursday: “There can be no dispute that when the FOS awards are properly accounted for as liabilities, as indicated by Sussex’s own management accounts, the company has a very significant deficit and appears insolvent.”

Does advice firms’ capital adequacy go far enough?

The court report revealed that the FCA did not regard Sussex as “fit and proper” and the company did not meet the threshold condition of suitability.

Sussex was accused of writing to FOS complainants and encouraging them to settle for less than the full amount. The company was also thought to have continued to “pay significant dividends while not paying” the FOS awards.

The adviser firm disagreed and maintained it had sufficient resources. It referenced an unresolved complaint it had made to the FOS regarding its Professional Indemnity Insurer, “which might yet come out in [its] favour.”

But the court ruled it was not clear when, or if, Sussex IFA would be compensated by the insurer.

Sussex argued its offer to pay reduced sums “reflected the reality” of the firm’s financial situation and said there was nothing “untoward”about paying dividends to its shareholder.

However, Raghavan said: “I cannot accept that the possibility of a successful payout arising from a successful FOS decision relating to PII cover makes the difference Sussex says it does.”

Sussex argued that the FCA’s actions against it would likely force the business to close down and it would lose the confidence of its clients.

The firm suggested in the event of its close-down, its former clients would have to go to Financial Services Compensation Scheme and would get less than the settlement sums it was offering.

The court case was heard in the Royal Courts of Justice, London on 16 July 2019.

The FCA declined to comment. Sussex IFA is yet to respond.

Recommended

Nationalisation: navigating political risk in the utility sector

With politics again to the fore and a possible election within 12 months, Matthew Franklin, Senior Credit Analyst at Royal London Asset Management discusses Labour’s commitment to nationalise the regulated utilities and why we believe bondholders should be safe. Read the article Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of […]

picture of senior woman at a glass window, to represent story about long-term care
1

Steve Webb: is it time for the care pension?

Steve Webb, Director of Policy and External Communications Steve Webb offers a potential solution to the issue of funding long-term care, by asking whether it’s time for the ‘care pension’. The UK’s long-term care system has been steadily spiralling out of control. Around one in four of us is set to spend more than £20,000 […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Amyr Rocha-Lima

Five minutes with: Amyr Rocha-Lima, Holland Hahn & Wills 

Kingston-based Holland Hahn & Wills’ chartered financial planner Amyr Rocha-Lima takes on the value of advice and becoming a coach ahead of his appearance at the Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate conference. Money Marketing: How can advisers show they are value for money? Rocha-Lima: I think it’s fair to say that, in the public’s eye, financial […]
1

Advice business prospects stifled by rising compliance costs

Costs involved with compliance have been identified by advisers as the catalyst for overall rising costs that make it difficult to afford to do business, according to research. A survey from Canada Life shows 81 per cent of advisers believe compliance is driving costs at their firm more than anything else. The survey also showed […]

Punter Southall launches guide on value of advice

Punter Southall Aspire has launched a new guide, which stresses the importance of regulated financial advice to manage complex retirement challenges such as drawdown. The publication focuses on the value of support and guidance on a range of financial matters including pensions, succession planning and investments. It coincides with research from the Association of British […]

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. David Bennett 26th July 2019 at 1:52 pm

    It can’t afford to pay the claims, but CAN afford to pay dividends.

    Really.

  2. Julian Stevens 26th July 2019 at 4:32 pm

    A combination of Sussex IFA being in debt to the tune of £447,000 and its ability to trade having been severely restricted is pretty much game over, isn’t it? And where’s the money to pay dividends coming from?

  3. Karl Hopper-Young 26th July 2019 at 5:15 pm

    Don’t believe all you read. We were not given the opportunity to reply. We will do so shortly.
    It’s not as sensational as stated and in context you will see we did the right thing and continue to do the right thing. Support your colleagues don’t malign them .

    • Daniela Esnerova 26th July 2019 at 5:51 pm

      Hello Karl. I have just forwarded you my email from this morning, where I reached out to Sussex IFA asking for a comment. I am keen to include your statement, once I do get it. Many thanks. Daniela

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com