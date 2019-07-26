Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Countdown to fame: The Wellesley Grove Journal

By

Countdown clock1Countdown to fame?

When applying for a new job, it makes sense to mention specific talents or interests that could provide useful talking points in subsequent interviews.

WGJ now knows AJ Bell gives significant weight to this idea after its announcement that the company’s newest intern is none other than the highest-ever scorer in Countdown’s history.

Elliott Mellor will join AJ Bell for eight weeks across its customer services, technology and investment departments over the summer. WGJ understands Mellor holds the highest debut Countdown score, the highest score recorded for a single game, and the first consecutive hat trick of scores over 130.

Appearances in the show over May and June also saw him achieve the highest cumulative score, the first total over 1,000, and a record-winning margin over other competitors.

WGJ hopes that, with a game-show résumé like that, Mellor can utilise skills learned at AJ Bell to turn his hand to one of the few careers potentially more lucrative than financial services – reality TV.

Geographically challenged

One of the more tiresome emails to pop into WGJ’s inbox this week announced the launch of a new interactive tool to visualise Europe’s richest cities over the next 40 years.

Thinking they could work that out unaided – if they really wanted to know – this WGJ correspondent initially did not bother to read the research. However, after stumbling across it again, WGJ found they were mistaken in assuming Europe’s prospective richest cities as mapped by the tool. While Luxembourg City was not a surprise choice for first place, WGJ was more than thrown by the second and third cities on the list: Groningen and Ingolstadt.

WGJ expected capital cities or those known for a specific commodity, but confesses to a bit of help from old friend Google to place these in the Netherlands and Germany respectively.

The more you know in the lead-up to 2060…

Out of context

‘Cooke 2020: Ah sh*t’

Red Circle’s Darren Cooke puts a recent text into a presidential
campaign slogan generator

‘I understand he has a very nice physical asset…’

Satis Wealth’s David Hearne on Neil Woodford’s Henley-on-Thames property

‘The fabric of modern society is literally falling apart before my very eyes’

Chris Budd of the Eternal Business Consultancy is unimpressed that train guards consistently fail to clamp down on chattering commuters in supposedly quiet train carriages 

Separated at birth

Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling

Lloyds Banking Group chief executive António Horta-Osório

Send your suggestions to @mm_wgj.

Recommended

Aberdeen Gilbert Martin Gilbert 700x450

Gilbert to step down from SLA board, reports say

Standard Life Aberdeen has opposed reports that veteran fund manager Martin Gilbert will step down as chair of its board. The Financial Times reports Gilbert is departing SLA to take up the role of chairman at digital bank Revolut. Gilbert’s decision to leave SLA is said to be influenced by the new UK Corporate Governance […]

Show me the money: The Wellesley Grove Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Show me the money! When this WGJ correspondent was a little ’un they used to ask adults why the production of more money couldn’t solve all the world’s financial problems. Despite being shot down, WGJ knew there was some merit to the […]

Umbrella-Rain-Businessman-Protection-700.jpg

Attitudes toward income protection

Ross Jackson – Senior Protection Marketing Manager, Royal London  Royal London commissioned Opinium to run our State of the Protection Nation research to find out how people felt about their own protection needs and the industry as a whole. We surveyed people who had already taken out some kind of protection insurance and those who didn’t […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil Wickenden: Cut your systems some slack

Deadlines work. They work because they focus the mind and create urgency. They work to get us to file our taxes or finish a project. They’re an external lever for the work we have to do. On the other hand, pudding works too. You don’t need an external force to encourage you to eat pudding […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com