Countdown to fame: The Wellesley Grove Journal

Countdown to fame?

When applying for a new job, it makes sense to mention specific talents or interests that could provide useful talking points in subsequent interviews.

WGJ now knows AJ Bell gives significant weight to this idea after its announcement that the company’s newest intern is none other than the highest-ever scorer in Countdown’s history.

Elliott Mellor will join AJ Bell for eight weeks across its customer services, technology and investment departments over the summer. WGJ understands Mellor holds the highest debut Countdown score, the highest score recorded for a single game, and the first consecutive hat trick of scores over 130.

Appearances in the show over May and June also saw him achieve the highest cumulative score, the first total over 1,000, and a record-winning margin over other competitors.

WGJ hopes that, with a game-show résumé like that, Mellor can utilise skills learned at AJ Bell to turn his hand to one of the few careers potentially more lucrative than financial services – reality TV.

Geographically challenged

One of the more tiresome emails to pop into WGJ’s inbox this week announced the launch of a new interactive tool to visualise Europe’s richest cities over the next 40 years. Thinking they could work that out unaided – if they really wanted to know – this WGJ correspondent initially did not bother to read the research. However, after stumbling across it again, WGJ found they were mistaken in assuming Europe’s prospective richest cities as mapped by the tool. While Luxembourg City was not a surprise choice for first place, WGJ was more than thrown by the second and third cities on the list: Groningen and Ingolstadt. WGJ expected capital cities or those known for a specific commodity, but confesses to a bit of help from old friend Google to place these in the Netherlands and Germany respectively. The more you know in the lead-up to 2060…

