Firms’ abuse of the FSCS is another “cost of advice” issue, says LEBC

By

The consequences from firms making fast fraudulent profits then folding are increasingly being felt at the end-customer level, says LEBC director of public policy, Kay Ingram.

The issue should be treated as a separate “cost of advice” problem, she adds.

Commenting on the publication of the FCA’s call for input on its review of the RDR and Financial Advice Market Review yesterday, Ingram says: “There is more work to be done in this area.

“The Financial Services Compensation Scheme safety net is not to be abused by firms which set out to recklessly pursue short-term profits, but then fold and leave their liabilities with compliant firms.”

The issue also stunts much-needed public confidence in the industry, she says.

“Picking up the bill for fraudulent behaviour of other is a tax on advice and increases costs to consumers and needs to be addressed.”

Poll: Should the FSCS compensate for advice on unregulated investments?

Outgoing FSCS chief executive Mark Neale says advisers are already paying far less than what they could be, despite the new £69m levy announced for this year last November.

Neale confirmed in March that just over £300m has been recovered from failed financials services firms since 2014.

However, a further £16m was added to the levy earlier this week.

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Martin Martin 2nd May 2019 at 11:12 am

    Are any steps being taken (or even considered) to make it more difficult for firms to use the FSCS as a convenient exit? It appears that the FCA will not take pre-emptive action, even when it’s obvious that a firm is heading that way.

  2. Peter Taylor 2nd May 2019 at 11:33 am

    It has to be the only punitive system where the innocent pay for the guilty. I am massively in favour of regulation but the Regulator is not ‘fit for purpose’as malpractice is rife!
    There are so many excellent IFA’s out there being penalised for the sins of others!

  3. Andrew Cartlidge 2nd May 2019 at 11:58 am

    I agree with both Kay Ingram’s comments and those of Peter Taylor, as he observes the FSCS to be a system where the ‘innocent pay for the guilty’. Part of the problem with the FSCS and regulation generally is that there is insufficient participation permitted at top level by the ‘regulated’ (who are merely highly ‘taxed’ subjects, not citizens in the current system)for either the FCA or the FSCS to be as effective as they should be at exposing the rotters at the very earliest stage.

