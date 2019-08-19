Cost of advice can vary wildly, Which? claims

The cost of financial advice can vary by as much as 1,000 per cent, according to research from consumer group Which?

The study provided to the Sunday Times asked 108 financial advisers what they were likely to charge clients in three different types of case study.

The most expensive quote for someone with £100,000 in savings, a £150,000 pension pot and a £100,000 investment Isa to draw a retirement income was £5,000, falling to £500 for the cheapest.

Similarly, advice on investing a £100,000 inheritance for a 50-year-old homeowner could have cost up to £3,000 and as little as £500.

The final scenario the paper cites is for advice on paying for university for a parent with £60,000 in savings and £40,000 in stocks and shares, which varied from £2,500 to £300 around an average of £1,060.

The paper did not detail whether these included both upfront and ongoing charges, or were advice charges as distinct from fees for platforms and funds.

The Which? survey quoted by the Sunday Times shows 70 per cent of advisers levied fees on a percentage basis, the most common type of fee, but many also had combined charging structures, with 60 per cent saying they charged a flat fee and 6 per cent charged by the hour.

Which? Money editor Jenny Ross is quoted by the paper as saying: “There are a number of benefits to using a financial adviser, but it’s important to shop around to find the right adviser for your needs.

“Before accepting any advice, make sure you understand what is being recommended to you, and that you are happy with what’s on the table before going ahead.”