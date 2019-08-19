Cost of advice can vary wildly, Which? claims

The cost of financial advice can vary by as much as 1,000 per cent, according to research from consumer group Which?
The study provided to the Sunday Times asked 108 financial advisers what they were likely to charge clients in three different types of case study.
The most expensive quote for someone with £100,000 in savings, a £150,000 pension pot and a £100,000 investment Isa to draw a retirement income was £5,000, falling to £500 for the cheapest.
Similarly, advice on investing a £100,000 inheritance for a 50-year-old homeowner could have cost up to £3,000 and as little as £500.
The final scenario the paper cites is for advice on paying for university for a parent with £60,000 in savings and £40,000 in stocks and shares, which varied from £2,500 to £300 around an average of £1,060.
The paper did not detail whether these included both upfront and ongoing charges, or were advice charges as distinct from fees for platforms and funds.
The Which? survey quoted by the Sunday Times shows 70 per cent of advisers levied fees on a percentage basis, the most common type of fee, but many also had combined charging structures, with 60 per cent saying they charged a flat fee and 6 per cent charged by the hour.
Which? Money editor Jenny Ross is quoted by the paper as saying: “There are a number of benefits to using a financial adviser, but it’s important to shop around to find the right adviser for your needs.
“Before accepting any advice, make sure you understand what is being recommended to you, and that you are happy with what’s on the table before going ahead.”
Far more IAF if you’re SJP. The Pension alone is 4.5k and if the £100k goes into a bond, there’s a further 3k. That’s excluding any uplifts, out of office allowance etc
I thought SJP didn’t have any upfront charges? You only pay a penalty if you move it?
Cost of conveyancing varies wildly too. Cost of accountancy services vary wildly too. Always shop around when seeking professional services. Different firms target different segments of the market, have different levels of service, different levels of expertise and thus very different pricing structures – it would be more surprising if they were all the same!!
In other news, the price of cars has also been found to vary considerably, with some five seat cars available for less than £10k whilst some two seat cars costng as much as £1m.
Whatever? car editor Johnny Gloss is quoted as saying “There are a number of benefits to using a car, but it’s important to shop around to find the right one for your needs.
“Before accepting any car, make sure you understand what is being offered to you, and that you are happy with what’s on the table before going ahead.”
The danger is that those that wish to impose price caps on our industry would be drawn to the lowest figure, using that as a benchmark for obtaining quality advice.
If we were all able to offer a full advisory service for £300 with full liability then the “advice gap” would disappear, just until we all go out of business when the FCA fees and PI costs exceed our turnover.
CLICKBAIT