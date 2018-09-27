Money Marketing
Cooling nominal growth has been negative for emerging markets

Hiroki Hashimoto, Senior Quantitative Analyst provides an update of the positioning of our Investment Clock model and allocation within our Multi Asset funds. He argues that cooling nominal growth has been negative for emerging markets, but the outlook for the next few months could provide opportunities to buy dips in this area.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

