Continuum partners with North West IFA

National advice firm Continuum has merged with Cumbria-based IFA Gary Charlesworth.

Continuum director Martin Brown says Charlesworth joins as a partner:

“We do not acquire businesses, no money has changed hands.”

“Gary has become partner in our business and brought his clients with him. As a partner he has a stake in Continuum, should any capital event happen.”

According to Brown Continuum has experienced “a significant increase in new adviser enquiries,” upon becoming directly authorised last November. Continuum was previously the largest IFA in the Caerus network.

Brown says: “Gary is an outstanding adviser and further expands our business in the North West. Our focus remains on a strong three-way relationship between Continuum, the adviser and the client. This has driven outstanding year-on-year organic growth.

“Our advisers enjoy extensive face-to-face and online support, including links with major accountancy firms across the UK. Our stated aim is to support our advisers enabling them to significantly increase their productivity.”

Charlesworth was most recently an adviser with the IFA Tait Walker Financial Services.

Charlesworth says: “Having been an IFA for many years, the opportunity of working with Continuum was too good to miss. Continuum have a deep understanding of an adviser’s needs and their track record of delivering exceptional adviser support is impressive.

“I knew Continuum was the right choice for me and my clients from the outset. Their adviser portal, brand loyalty programme and client education programme really add value to my business and more importantly, to my client.”