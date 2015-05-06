Contact Us

Subscribe
To subscribe to Money Marketing and get all of the latest marketing news, trends and tactics every week, please follow this link.
To manage an existing subscription or to renew, please log into your account.
Customer Service
Money Marketing Subscriptions Department
Wells Point, 79 Wells Street, London, W1T 3QN, UK
For all subscription enquiries, back issues, missing copies and online access, please contact our customer services team.
+44 (0) 20 7292 3712 – Lines are open Monday to Friday (9.00am – 5.30pm GMT).
customerservices@moneymarketing.co.uk
Meet the Money Marketing team
Since launch in 1985, Money Marketing has been the number one weekly newspaper for the independent financial adviser with the most respected journalists in the business. MM’s multi-award winning team of reporters work across our weekly newspaper and daily website, offering an unrivalled news service alongside in-depth analysis and comment on market issues.
Industry awards:
Santander personal finance trade/professional website of the year: 2012, 2013 and 2015
Santander personal finance trade/professional title of the year: 2015
Headlinemoney personal finance trade publication of the year: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016
Headlinemoney best use of social media: 2012, 2013 and 2014
Bradford & Bingley/Santander personal finance trade/professional publication of the year: 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2013
Santander personal finance best use of social media: 2013
ABI trade publication of the year: 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2008
Editorial
Justin Cash – Editor
justin.cash@centaurmedia.com
+44 (0) 20 7970 4776
@Justin_Cash_1
Maria Merricks – Features Editor
maria.merricks@centaurmedia.com
+44 (0) 20 7943 8043
@MariaMerricks
Sam Barker – Mortgage Reporter
sam.barker@centaurmedia.com
+44 (0) 20 7970 4425
Valentina Romeo – Head of Investment News
valentina.romeo@centaurmedia.com
+44 (0) 20 7970 8042
Katie Marriner – Platforms Reporter
katie.marriner@centaurmedia.com
+44 (0) 20 7943 8030
Amanda Newman Smith – Features Writer
amanda.newmansmith@centaurmedia.com
+44 (0) 20 7943 8040
Subscriptions
For all subscription enquiries, please contact us on the following:
+44 (0) 20 7292 3712
Print and Online Advertising
To discuss print and online advertising please contact:
Graeme Rossiter – Account Director
graeme.rossiter@centaurmedia.com
+44(0) 20 7943 8054
Simon Boulton – Account Director
simon.boulton@centaurmedia.com
+44(0) 20 7970 4935
Jamaal Duncan – Account Director: Events
jamaal.duncan@centaurmedia.com
+44 (0) 7943 8015
Victor Georgiades – Account Director
victor.georgiades@centaurmedia.com
+44 (0) 20 7970 4306
Piers Johnson – Managing Director
piers.johnson@centaurmedia.com
+44 (0) 7970 4947
Production
Claire Fear – Head of Production
mm.production@centaurmedia.com
+44 (0)20 7970 4536
Digital
Deji Sodipe – Digital Content Producer
deji.sodipe@centaurmedia.com