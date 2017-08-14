Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Consumers brand investment advice pointless below £25,000

By

HSBC-700x450.jpgNearly half of savers with at least £15,000 to their name believe there is no need to use an investment adviser until that have more than £25,000.

A survey of more than 8,000 adults, a quarter of which had £15,000 in savings, conducted on behalf of HSBC shows that savers are more likely to turn to the internet, the media, or family members for help with where to invest their money.

More than half of those with at least £15,000 set aside said they had never sought advice from a professional IFA. 49 per cent said they would turn to the internet. 9 per cent said they did not know how to get started.

HSBC head of UK Premier and Wealth Insight Michelle Andrews said:  “A lot of people don’t consider themselves wealthy and the very term can put people off…Our research told us that a lot of people don’t have time to consider wealth management. However investment advice doesn’t have to take hours – you can contact advisors over the phone at a time that works for you if a face to face meeting doesn’t work for your schedule.”

HSBC announced in June it would roll out an online advice service for those with less than £15,000.

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
68

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]

Guide

Guide: how to change your auto-enrolment support

As we approach the two-year milestone of auto-enrolment, employers have had the opportunity to truly assess the capabilities of their chosen support. They are also now realising that getting to the staging date was the easy part, and that support is required for almost every aspect of the day to day running of their scheme. With the three-year re-enrolment window coinciding for many with the total removal of commission and Active Member Discounts from pension-related products and services, as well as the introduction of the pension charge cap in April 2015, many employers will have no choice but to review their support options. But, what is involved in transitioning your auto-enrolment scheme away from your current support options? This guide from Johnson Fleming aims to outline some of these key areas and provide information and discussion points on what you need to consider.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Christopher Pitt 14th August 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Interesting research – if not that surprising! I suspect that if a similar survey was done among financial advisers they would produce a very similar result, i.e. that they don’t think it’s worth providing financial advice to clients with less than £25k to invest; In fact, I think the figure might be quite a bit higher than £25k! But that doesn’t mean we should ignore those clients with less to invest; If anything they need more help. So, surely the answer has to be to find a way of delivering tangible support to those with smaller pots at a much lower price-point and in a much more engaging way.

  2. Ted Shaw 14th August 2017 at 4:25 pm

    What about ‘capacity for loss’? If all they have is £25,000 or less, they should put it into the best ‘safe’ interest return bank account. E.g. 1-2-3 account with cash back.

Leave a comment