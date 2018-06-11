Money Marketing
Consolidator snaps up Yorkshire IFA

Alan Hudson

Consolidator AFH has bought York-based advice firm Corville Financial Services for up to £2.9m.

The acquisition is AFH’s eighth so far for the financial year.

AFH has already paid £1.47m with the rest of the projected purchase price to be paid in two lots over 26 months, subject to performance.

Debbie and Nick Burchall will join AFH as advisers along with one employed adviser and a support team.

AFH chief executive Alan Hudson says: “I am pleased to welcome Debbie and Nick together with their team to AFH and look forward to working with them to consolidate our presence in North Yorkshire and continue our growth for the benefit of our new clients and to increase shareholder value.”

Earlier this month AFH reported its first half results, announcing a 177 per cent increase in profit after tax.

The results noted that in the first half of the year AFH bought six firms for an initial amount of £3.2m. The firms include Hertfordshire-based firms Mark Hughes & Associates and Harrison White FS and the assets of Meritor, the financial advisory business of law firm Freeths.

In the statement, AFH said it expected to announce more acquisitions in the future.

