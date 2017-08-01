Money Marketing

Consolidator snaps up two more advice firms

AFH chief executive Alan Hudson
AFH has bought the assets of Arden Financial Consultants and the share capital of Martin Cooper Wealth Management for £1.4m.

The two deals by acquisition-hungry AFH take the firm’s total deals so far this year to 12.

AFH has paid £0.7m in cash upfront, and will pay the remainder in cash over the next 26 months depending on how the businesses perform.

The deals add £430,000 of annual recurring revenue and £50m of funds under management to AFH.

AFH chief executive Alan Hudson says: “These two acquisitions, our eleventh and twelfth purchase of IFA businesses during the year, confirm the continued high level of activity that we are seeing in the market.

“The latest acquisitions continue our strategy of providing a stable and well capitalised business within which successful IFAs can continue to provide their clients with professional advice and investment opportunities, both on a personal basis and in retirement.”

 

