Consolidator scoops up three IFAs

Consolidator Harwood Wealth Management has purchased a trio of financial advice firms.

The Aim listed planning and discretionary management business has bought Goldwyns Wealth Management Ltd, Andrew Routley Pension Ltd and Patricia Hodge IFA, for around £0.8m, £0.6m and £0.4m respectively.

For both Goldwyns and Routley, based in Southend on Sea and Portsmouth, the deals include a 50 per cent up front payment and a further two installments of 25 per cent over the next two years if results targets are hit.

Harwood will acquire the trade and assets of Hodge under the same deal structure.

Harwood chairman Peter Mann says: “In line with our strategy, we continue to make quality acquisitions and I am pleased to welcome the staff and clients of Goldwyns, Routley and Hodge to Harwood.

“We continue to see a healthy pool of acquisition opportunities ahead of us and, as communicated at the group’s interim results, are working on several acquisitions at various stages of progress.”