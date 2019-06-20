Consolidator poaches Newell Palmer director to spearhead expansion plans

Kevin Homfray

Advice firm consolidator Perspective Financial Group has appointed former Newell Palmer executive Kevin Homfray to lead its expanded acquisition strategy.

The Cheshire-headquartered group says Homfray will drive its “ambitious acquisition plans” in the new role of acquisition director.

The group is also looking to merge established advice firms with its 15 existing offices across England.

Perspective has made 34 IFA acquisitions since it was founded in 2008, and expanded into London earlier this year with the acquisition of Thornton Springer Financial Services.

Homfray has previously held positions with infrastructure and engineering firms and lead the acquisition of more than 50 businesses in his 16-year stint at the now Ascot Lloyd-owned advice firm Newell Palmer.

Commenting on his appointment, he says: “Perspective’s vision and the opportunity the group sees for growth is clear and very motivating; it has a great client proposition and a reputation for handling acquisitions well which is critical to my role.”

Perspective managing director Ian Wilkinson says the appointment is part of the consolidator’s plans to become a leading provider of financial planning across the UK.

He says: “This is through both organic growth and further acquisitions, and to be the consolidator of choice for IFA’s looking to retire and exit the industry.

“Our offering for this is very compelling with our strong client-centric, ethical approach providing an excellent home for the retiring IFA’s clients.”