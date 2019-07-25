Money Marketing
Consolidator makes fourth adviser acquisition of 2019

Hot air balloonsAdvice firm consolidator Perspective Group has made its fourth acquisition of the year with yet another deal.

Perspective has purchased Marlborough-based Goodman Financial Planning for an undisclosed sum. Founder Peter Goodman will retire after 25 years with the business, having built it to a firm with £20m in assets under management.

The firm’s FCA Register entry lists two regulated individuals at the firm.

Goodman will be rolled into Perspective’s existing Marlborough office.

Perspective operates an in-house discretionary fund manager, Cambridge Investment Limited, but remains independent in status, according to its website.

Goodman Financial Planning’s Peter Goodman says: “It was always going to be a difficult and emotional decision to retire as we felt a strong sense of responsibility towards our clients who we have got to know well over many years.

“However, having had a long standing professional relationship with Perspective’s office in Marlborough, I have seen at first hand their approach and am confident our clients will benefit from their additional expertise and greater resources. I have heard nothing but good reports about them from everyone I have spoken to.”

Latest Companies House records show that Perspective made a loss of £2.7m in 2017, up from £850,000 the year before, despite increasing turnover from £16.9m to £17.6m.

Perspective Group managing director Ian Wilkinson says: “This acquisition is consistent with our overall growth strategy to acquire quality client banks from retiring IFAs local to our existing office network, as well as opening new hubs in other carefully selected locations.

“It reinforces our position as the consolidator of choice for IFA’s looking to retire and exit the industry.”

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 25th July 2019 at 11:34 am

    I pity the clients.

