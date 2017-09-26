Money Marketing

Consolidator Fairstone adds two more advice firms to ranks

By

Seven firms have joined Fairstone so far this year

Two more advice firms are joining consolidator Fairstone, adding seven new advisers and £200m in funds under management.

Chartermarque, which is based in Glasgow and London, and Hammett & Petch, based in Milton Keynes and Bracknell, have signed up to Fairstone.

Fairstone chief executive Lee Hartley says: “We will help both firms grow in the manner that best fits their plans and the aspirations of the respective management teams – importantly we will be able to assist with the ever increasing regulatory burden.”

Chartermarque principal Scott Morton says: “We see this as a very positive move and believe that being part of a larger national firm will undoubtedly benefit our clients and staff.”

Hammett and Petch say: “We look forward to aligning with the whole-of-market approach of Fairstone and we share their vision of how financial advice should be offered to clients.”

