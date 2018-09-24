Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Consolidator continues acquisition spree with £1.6m deal

By

Alan HudsonIFA consolidator AFH has bought the client bank of Salisbury-based firm Emery Little for a maximum price of £1.6m

After the deal, Derek Gibbons will join AFH as an adviser while Brian Little will retire with his clients moving to AFH.

AFH will initially pay £870,000 with the remaining sum paid over 26 months, subject to performance. The maximum purchase price is £1.6m.

Consolidator AFH buys fourth advice firm in two weeks

Emery takes AFH’s acquisition count for the financial year to 14. Earlier this month it bought Bedfordshire-based Ashton House IFA.

AFH chief executive Alan Hudson says: “I look forward to further developing the company’s presence in the south and providing Emery’s existing clients with the advantages of the AFH proposition.”

Recommended

FCA to hold DB transfer workshops from October

The FCA will hold a series of defined benefit transfer workshops for regulated advisers across the UK from October to December. The workshops will reiterate the regulator’s expectations when transacting this type of business and highlight the key points that firms should consider when operating in the market. Particular areas such as fact-finding, the balancing […]

Lakey-Alan-2014-MM-700.jpg
2

Alan Lakey: Catch-22 on commercial decisions

I am a great fan of commercial judgement.  After all most readers would not still be in business if they or their employers hadn’t made sound commercial determinations at some point. Of course, not all commercial judgements are sensible or even well thought through and the end result can be detrimental to one or more parties.  […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Financial education cover.jpg

Quilter to offer Level 6 qualification through adviser school

Quilter Financial Adviser School will now offer the Level 6 Advanced Diploma of Financial Planning as part of new offerings announced as it rebrands. Formerly called the Financial Adviser School, QFAS will offer the Level 6 qualification to the whole of market. The first cohort for the Level 6 programme began last week and includes […]

SJP directors increase stake in company

Two directors at St James’s Place have increased the shares they own in the company. SJP investments managing director David Lamb and partnership managing director Ian Gascoigne have both bought £8,996 worth of the company’s shares, according to a London Stock Exchange notice. Lamb and Gascoigne bought 993 ordinary shares of 15p each at a price of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com