Consolidator continues acquisition spree with £1.6m deal

IFA consolidator AFH has bought the client bank of Salisbury-based firm Emery Little for a maximum price of £1.6m

After the deal, Derek Gibbons will join AFH as an adviser while Brian Little will retire with his clients moving to AFH.

AFH will initially pay £870,000 with the remaining sum paid over 26 months, subject to performance. The maximum purchase price is £1.6m.

Consolidator AFH buys fourth advice firm in two weeks

Emery takes AFH’s acquisition count for the financial year to 14. Earlier this month it bought Bedfordshire-based Ashton House IFA.

AFH chief executive Alan Hudson says: “I look forward to further developing the company’s presence in the south and providing Emery’s existing clients with the advantages of the AFH proposition.”