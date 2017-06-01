Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Consolidator AFH makes seventh acquisition in a year

Consolidator AFH turns to London again for latest purchase

By
AFH Alan Hudson 700

Consolidator AFH has made its seventh acquisition this year, buying up London-centered IFA Parker Sage Independent Financial Advisers.

The four-adviser firm, which has offices in Canary Wharf, The City of London and Peterborough, has sold for an initial £1.88m in cash and £375,000 in AFH shares.

Parker Sage may earn almost twice as much again, £3.35m, over the next two years based on performance targets being met.

The maximum total consideration, £5.6m, is more than three and a half times recurring income at the firm, which was £1.5m for the year ended August 2016.

Parker Sage generated revenue of £2.2m in that period and reported pre-tax profit of £1.2m.

AFH boss: ‘We are not a consolidator’

However, in a statement to the stock exchange this morning, AFH said that on the basis of trading since then, ongoing revenues could top £3m for the year to this September.

Three Parker Sage advisers will join AFH as part of the deal.

AFH chief executive Alan Hudson says: “Parker Sage’s directors are very successful advisers who share both our values and vision for the future of the sector. I look forward to working with them in many years to come.”

AFH acquisitions this year have varied in geography, from Aberdeenshire-based Aberdeen Wealth Management and Devon-based Shield Direct in January, to Honiton-based IFA Bay Financial Management the following month.

AFH first entered London in February by acquiring south west London IFA Taylor Frost Wealth Management, its third purchase that month.

Most Read

Recommended

AFH Alan Hudson 700

Consolidator looks to raise acquisition funds in new share offer

Consolidator AFH Financial Group is planning to raise £10m in acquisition capital through a new share placing. The firm says net proceeds of the 175 pence per share placing will be used to “execute the company’s acquisition pipeline and for general corporate purposes”. In February, AFH made its fourth acquisition of 2017, acquiring Honiton-based IFA […]

3

FCA finds consolidators not considering client needs

The FCA is disappointed that none of the firms it assessed as part of a supervision exercise into advice businesses acquiring clients from other firms could “consistently” show clients’ needs were suitably considered. According to a supervision review report published by the regulator today, the FCA found that, while firms focused on the commercial benefits, […]

Five ways to invest in the connected world

Smart utility metering; fitness trackers; connected cars; smart factories; precision agriculture: the internet of things encompasses myriad applications. But how do you gain exposure – and profit – from this growing trend, asks Neptune fund manager & CTO Ali Unwin. Read more: Important information Investment risks Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest careers

IFA OPPORTUNITIES WORLDWIDE!

South America, the Caribbean, Africa, Europe (inc. Switzerland), Middle East (inc. Dubai), Far East, New Zealand, South Pacific - Earnings up to £750K

Comments

    Leave a comment