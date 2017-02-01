Consolidator AFH enters London with third acquisition in a month

Consolidator AFH has acquired the assets of south west London IFA Taylor Frost Wealth Management in a deal worth up to £1.24m.

Taylor Frost, which specialises in financial planning for the dentistry profession, will add approximately £45m to AFH’s funds under management.

Following the purchase, managing director Keith Taylor will join AFH as an adviser.

An initial payment of £595,000 was paid at the completion of the deal and a further payment of £650,000 will be transferred over the next 26 months in two lots, dependent on performance.

This is AFH’s fourth acquisition of the current financial year and its third in 2017 following the purchase of Aberdeen Wealth Management and Shield Direct in January.

AFH chief executive Alan Hudson says “This acquisition will establish AFH in London and I look forward to working with Keith and our south east based advisers to develop our presence in the capital. Keith has built a strong reputation in the medical and dental sectors which I believe will enable AFH to build a specialised service to this sector on a national scale.”

He says: “The success of our acquisition strategy and our ability to integrate numerous acquisitions was set out in the statement on our full year results reported on Monday. We continue with this disciplined approach and have a strong pipeline of future acquisition opportunities.”