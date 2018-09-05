Consolidator AFH buys fourth advice firm in two weeks

Money Marketing
Consolidator AFH has bought its fourth financial advice firm in just two weeks.

Bedfordshire-based Ashton House IFA Limited becomes the latest firm to join AFH and is the 13th acquisition it has made this year.

AFH will pay up to £2.6m for Ashton House. Adviser Tony James, the sole IFA at the firm according to its FCA Register entry, will continue to advise his existing client base.

The deal comes with a £1.05m cash payment up front, with the rest payable based on how the firm performs after acquisition. The value is based on pre-tax profits for Ashton House of £370,000. Post-acquisition this is expected to increase to £500,000.

In just cash payments alone, AFH has spent £6.7m acquiring the four firms it has picked up in the last two weeks, which could roughly double if all meet their performance criteria over AFH’s standard 26 month monitoring period.

AFH chief executive Alan Hudson says the numberof recent acquisitions “reflects the activity we are seeing in the sector”.

He adds: “The acquisition of Ashton House extends AFH’s client base and coverage within the Home Counties and complements other acquisitions made in 2018…I am pleased to welcome Tony to AFH and I look forward to working with him to develop the business and provide his existing clients with the benefits of the AFH proposition.”

Offshore amnesty could bring in 5bn

The Government’s amnesty for UK taxpayers with undisclosed offshore bank accounts could net the Treasury up to 5bn.

Aegon brings back executive as Cofunds issues rumble on

Former Aegon chief operating officer Tommy Young has rejoined the provider as a consultant as it continues to resolve issues with the Cofunds replatforming. Young was appointed chief operating officer at Aegon in 2011 having joined the provider in 2009 as governance and controls director of its sales and distribution business. He retired in February. […]

Robo-adviser tries to poach UBS clients with fee deal

A new robo-adviser is looking to win over customers of  former competitor UBS SmartWealth with a discounted fee deal. UBS announced last week that its SmartWealth digital investment service would close to new clients and the technology sold to US robo-advisor SigFig. Tiller, a fresh entrant to the UK robo-advice market, is now trying to […]

Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru

Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]

