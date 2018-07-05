Money Marketing
Consolidator adds £70m assets with fourth 2018 deal

Consolidator Fairstone has bought Harefield-based IFA Robert Goodman Associates adding £70m of assets under advice to the business.

The firm has 1,000 clients and revenue of £800,000.

It was part of Fairstone’s downstream buy-out model and the completion of the deal marks the end of an acquisition process that started in 2016.

RGA company principal Robert Goodman says: “Joining and integrating with a larger, reputable and chartered firm has helped us to strengthen our business whilst allowing us to remain independent and further improve the levels of service to our clients.

Fairstone Group chief executive Lee Hartley says: “We are delighted to have finalised our fourth full acquisition of 2018 with another leading IFA firm. As a firm, RGA is dedicated to quality service.”

This is the fourth acquisition by Fairstone this year. Other recently acquired firms include Sims Financial Planning and Zimb Johnson Bespoke Financial Planning.

Fairstone chief executive Lee Hartley told Money Marketing in February the group has between eight and 10 acquisitions in the pipeline for 2018.

Comments

There is one comment at the moment

  1. Kevin Neil 5th July 2018 at 5:02 pm

    £70Million of assets between 1,000 clients = £70,000 average per client.
    £800,000 income between 1,000 clients = £800 average per client.

