Considering ESG factors in cash funds

Applying high ESG standards to cash funds aligns closely with many clients’ interests. Craig Inches, Head of Rates and Cash at Royal London Asset Management, explains why we believe there is no longer any excuse not to consider ESG factors in cash investing.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

FCA Connaught review sparks fresh concerns from investors

Investors in the collapsed Connaught Income Fund have voiced concerns that a review of the FCA’s handling of the case will benefit the regulator rather than victims. The FCA ordered the first independent review into the now seven-year debacle in 2016, with estimates suggesting investors have faced losses upwards of 50 per cent. A number of complaints over […]

Nationwide opens up access to later life lending

Nationwide Building Society has extended access to its later life lending products to all older borrowers. In April this year, the building society launched a range of mortgage products for existing borrowers approaching retirement. There are three different later life mortgage products available: a retirement capital and interest product, a retirement interest-only product, and a lifetime […]

How to balance bottom-up with top-down research in constructing multi-asset credit portfolios

In this short video, Azhar Hussain, head of global high yield at Royal London Asset Management, explains how his team balance bottom-up with top-down research in constructing multi-asset credit portfolios. Watch the video in full The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up […]

Ex-Barclays Wealth boss loses FCA fight at tribunal

The Upper Tribunal has found that Andrew Tinney, the former chief operating officer of Barclays Wealth, breached his obligation as an approved person to act with integrity. The update published on the FCA’s website today explains the reasons for the publication of the ruling. In March 2012, Tinney received a document which contained critical findings […]

FCA heads on six-date national tour for broker feedback

The Financial Conduct Authority has announced six Q&A roundtable sessions to be hosted across the UK. The regulatory body will be going to Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, London, Manchester and Newport. Each event, titled “ask the regulator”, will be 90 minutes long and will feature FCA and industry representatives. According to the FCA, the sessions are […]

