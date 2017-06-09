Conservatives to form Govt with DUP

Prime Minister Theresa May will seek a deal with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party for the Conservatives to stay on in power.
The Conservatives failed to win a majority in yesterday’s general election, resulting in a hung parliament.
May sought to secure the Conservatives a stronger majority when she called the snap election in April, but will be forced to make a deal to reach the required number of seats, looking to the DUP as the minority partner.
In a statement outside 10 Downing Street, May said: “Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years.”
May said she would “continue to work with our friends and allies in the DUP in particular” to keep to the Brexit timetable.
She added that “certainty” and “confidence” were needed as Brexit talks progressed, and that a Government was needed that could ensure the country was “safe and secure”.
May said: “The government I lead will put fairness and opportunity at the heart of everything we do so that we will fulfill the promise of Brexit together over the next five years and that no one and no community will be left behind.”
At midday, the Conservatives had won 318 seats, which was eight short of reaching a majority of 326. The DUP won 10 seats in the election.
The DUP is commonly seen to be more left-leaning on public spending but more hardline on social issues such as gay marriage and abortion than the Conservatives.
DUP leader Arlene Foster wants to avoid a hard border with Ireland and has spoken against a “hard Brexit”.
Jeremy Corbyn just needed a chance to let the public see and hear him, rather than the image that was portrayed by May’s nasty bunch and the right wing media. Just think what might have happened if the blairites had backed him from the start.
He’s tougher than he looks.
Well Patrick his own shadow cabinet didn’t like him either, we all know he is a Marksist and ideas were stupid. He wanted to re-nationalise the railways, you porbably wont remember wht the Railways were like then. They were late, the cost went up every year, they cancelled trains and they were very dirty. In fact very similar to now, except Mr Corbyn wants to spend billions buying them back. I could take the rest of his 1970s promises apart in the same way. That’s not to say Mrs May didn’t shoot herself and her own party in the foot with dementure tax and removing the winter heating allowance. The whole campaigne was utterly stupid.
And his showing has nothing to do with his shameless vote-grabbing bribes to pretty much every group of voters? Corporation tax is a surprisingly small percentage of the total UK tax take but it will hit small companies like mine disproportionately, last year we paid four times more CT than Facebook, we would now pay five times as they have no plans to actually hit these companies. Nor have they properly costed the true cost of renationalising everything they have promised to. Free university tuition – the cost of tertiary education has exploded and it has not been value for money someone has to pay for it and it will not help to make students anymore employable than before Only the top 5% will pay all the tax required to pay for everything – that assumes that this group will all stay in this country to pay the extra tax. Don’t get me wrong, things have to change, but first we have to rid ourselves of this overwhelming sense of entitlement to anything we want!