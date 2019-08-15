FCA Connaught review sparks fresh concerns from investors

Investors in the collapsed Connaught Income Fund have voiced concerns that a review of the FCA’s handling of the case will benefit the regulator rather than victims.

The FCA ordered the first independent review into the now seven-year debacle in 2016, with estimates suggesting investors have faced losses upwards of 50 per cent.

A number of complaints over the FCA’s handling of the collapse were then made to the Complaints Commissioner after investors faced lengthy delays on compensation.

The regulator published a protocol of the inquiry yesterday and investors say they fear “Maxwellisation” that “favours the regulator over victims.”

The legal practice of Maxwellisation allows for any present or past FCA employees who might be identifiable, whether named or not, will have the right to preview the document and make representations to have it changed.

Mark Bishop, the leader of the Connaught action group representing some 2000 investors, says: “It’s concerning that all requests to meet with third parties must go through the FCA.”