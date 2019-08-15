FCA Connaught review sparks fresh concerns from investors

Investors in the collapsed Connaught Income Fund have voiced concerns that a review of the FCA’s handling of the case will benefit the regulator rather than victims.
The FCA ordered the first independent review into the now seven-year debacle in 2016, with estimates suggesting investors have faced losses upwards of 50 per cent.
A number of complaints over the FCA’s handling of the collapse were then made to the Complaints Commissioner after investors faced lengthy delays on compensation.
The regulator published a protocol of the inquiry yesterday and investors say they fear “Maxwellisation” that “favours the regulator over victims.”
The legal practice of Maxwellisation allows for any present or past FCA employees who might be identifiable, whether named or not, will have the right to preview the document and make representations to have it changed.
Mark Bishop, the leader of the Connaught action group representing some 2000 investors, says: “It’s concerning that all requests to meet with third parties must go through the FCA.”
He says: “I’m alarmed that there will be Maxwellisation [and] I note there is no corresponding right for the victims or other relevant stakeholders to review a draft and suggest changes where we think it’s a whitewash.
“This means the process is inherently set up to favour the regulator.”
The Connaught action group had previously raised concerns after the FCA announced the inquiry’s reviewer and their respective remit for the inquiry in June.
It is set to look specifically at the regulator’s handling of the Connaught Income Fund Series between February 2007 and March 2015.
Bishop also wrote an official complaint to the FCA accusing FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey of misconduct and enabling the fund’s collapse last month.
Bishop also said FCA chairman Charles Randell was guilty of miscounduct “for attempts to narrow down the terms of reference for external review into Connaught” and for the appointment of “an unsuitable and potentially conflicted independent reviewer.”
The complaint raised questions about a potential conflict of interest of the propsed reviewer, the barriester Raj Parker, who worked for over 30 years at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, at the time several FCA senior executives were also employed.
Money Marketing has learnt the FCA has now agreed to pass Bishop’s complaint to an independent complaints commissioner.
In an email response, seen by the Money Marketing, the FCA complaints team manager says: “Due the nature of the allegations and the seniority of the individuals involved; we have agreed the most appropriate person to investigate your complaint is the Independent Complaints Commissioner.”
Connaught investors have proposed remedies, such as new revised remit of the review, which would be acceptable to other stakeholders – including the action group, liquidators and the chair of All Parliamentary Party Group.
Bishop wrote: “I am alleging that both of the subjects of this complaint have been and are acting in bad faith, doing all they can to prevent the full truth about the regulator’s incompetence and dishonest cover-up efforts in the Connaught case from being exposed, endeavouring to evade financial liability to the victims and obstructing efforts to introduce long-overdue reforms based on the problems identified in the case.”
In response, an FCA spokeswoman said: “We are satisfied that the terms of reference will enable the independent reviewer to identify any failings in the supervision of Connaught and that he has no conflict of interest.”