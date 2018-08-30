Money Marketing
Confusion reigns over new suitability standards

By

The majority of advisers are unaware that new rules have been introduced forcing them to evidence the suitability of investments by client segment, new research shows.

Product governance rules, governed by the FCA’s Prod handbook, were introduced alongside Mifid II in January, are require advisers to make sure they understand the investments they are recommending and make them appropriate for the particular target client.

However, nearly 60 per cent of advisers are aware of Prod at this stage, and only 5 per cent know what their obligations are under the rules, according to polling by technology provider Iress.

70 per cent are unsure if they can evidence the suitability of products and services by client segment, and 80 per cent are not familiar with what enforcement actions the FCA might take over rule breaches.

Can platforms keep up with product governance rules?

Iress executive general manager for wealth Mark Loosmore says: “The new rules in Prod have caught many people in the industry unaware. There seems to be widespread confusion and concern around the steps advisers should be taking to ensure client suitability processes are evidenced appropriately.

“There is no doubt that advisers need to take notice of Prod. It’s no longer guidance, it’s rules based now.”

  1. Nicholas Pleasure 30th August 2018 at 9:46 am

    Can anyone explain to me what benefit to clients this particular FCA diktat has?

    We treat clients as individuals, not as segments. Is that no longer allowed.

    I am of the opinion that it is now impossible to follow all of the FCA rules and therefore I don’t worry anymore. I just do a sound ethical job for my clients and hope that will keep me out of trouble.

