Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Compliance tip: Regulatory permissions for Section 32s

By

Section 32 buyout plans (commonly known as Section 32s) are individual pension plans subject to FCA regulation. They are designed to accept benefits transferred from an occupational pension scheme.

Are permissions required?

Section 32s are personal pensions, not occupational schemes, however they will often include safeguarded benefits, which will mean the firm is likely to require full or limited pension transfer permissions. In the majority of cases, pension transfer specialist sign off is required.

Safeguarded benefits

Some examples of safeguarded benefits:

  • Guaranteed annuity rates
  • Guaranteed minimum pension benefits
  • Other salary related benefits, such as post-1997 contracted out rights accrued under the reference scheme test, also known as Section 9(2B) rights.

Safeguarded benefits do not include:

  • Guaranteed lump sums which have no income guarantee, such as lump sum death benefits
  • Guaranteed investment returns during the accumulation phase, such as under a with profits contract, unless there is also an income promise or guarantee such as a guaranteed annuity rate
  • Scheme specific protected tax-free cash sums
  • Guarantees held by the scheme trustees under a separate policy (third party promises)

Limited or full pension transfer permissions?

  • Where the safeguarded benefits are restricted to GARs, firms are only required to hold limited pension transfer permissions. No PTS sign off is required.
  • Where the plan has any other safeguarded benefits, then full permissions and PTS sign off will be required.

Careful analysis of existing Section 32 plans will help ensure you only provide advice within your firm’s regulatory scope and that you obtain PTS sign off when required.

Tony Lewis is head of compliance and technical at Threesixty

Recommended

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]
1

Platform tech firm FNZ valued at £1.6bn as stake sold

HIG Capital has sold its stake in platform tech provider FNZ in a deal valuing the company that powers some of the UK’s largest platforms at £1.65bn. Institutional investor La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Generation Investment Management will acquire holdings in the business. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and […]
1

Former FCA advice director Linda Woodall passes away

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has offered his condolences on behalf of the regulator following the death of former advice and life insurance director, Linda Woodall. A point of contact is provided through the FCA website to remember Woodall, who passed away in September. She joined the FCA in 2001 and held various roles across […]

The fifteen-year itch

By Neil Jones Technical support manager with Canada Life’s ican Technical Services Team. Canada Life offers a range of wealth management solutions, including retirement income planning, estate planning and investment solutions from a choice of jurisdictions, including the UK, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland. The treatment of non-UK domiciles that are resident in […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Investment Insight: Can we predict today’s economic cycles?

Economic relationships change, meaning that predictions can often prove wrong Much of Europe has enjoyed an unusually warm summer. But as the nights draw in and leaves turn brown, winter is somewhere around the corner. Like summers, economic expansions do not last forever. As the US expansion approaches its 10th birthday, investors may wonder how […]

Mark-Neale-at-office-in-2014-700.jpg
4

FSCS chief executive Mark Neale steps down

Financial Services Compensation Scheme chief executive Mark Neale will depart his role in May next year. Neale has held the position at the top of the lifeboat fund since May 2010 and is leaving to pursue “new challenges” when his third three-year term ends. He says: “I haven’t taken this decision because of any diminished […]

Trustees hit with fine over three-year investment delay

The Pensions Regulator has issued an unprecedented fine to four master trust trustees, who failed to promptly invest £1.4m in contributions from 9,081 members. In January 2017, trustees of the Salvus Master Trust reported that the pension contributions, which had been made since 2014, were not yet invested. Trustees are required by law to process and invest contributions from employers and […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 11th October 2018 at 12:34 pm

    The crunch point for me (as a non-transfer specialist) is that whilst you don’t need special permissions to advise on vesting an old S32 with the holding insurer and without disturbing any safeguarded benefits or GMP, you DO need them if you want to take the policy value to the OM.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com