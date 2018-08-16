Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Compliance tip: Meeting FCA expectations on variation of contract terms

By

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpgFollowing the withdrawal of guidance on unfair contract terms in 2015, the FCA is now consulting on draft guidance based on current legislation.

The move highlights its concerns that contract terms allowing firms to unilaterally vary them may be unfair to consumers and disrupt the balance of power.

That said, the FCA does acknowledge the flexibility of such terms can benefit both firms and consumers, and can be deemed fair if drafted appropriately and in line with FCA expectations.

Ahead of the guidance being finalised, firms should consider:

  • Reviewing existing consumer contracts, considering whether the terms are fair and transparent.
  • Whether their internal culture puts fairness at the heart of the business, with an appropriate balance between the interests of the firm and its clients.
  • Reviewing the processes around drafting, reviewing and varying contract terms to ensure they are robust and fit for purpose.
  • Whether any horizon scanning activities will pick up legal changes concerning unfair contract terms that need to be taken into account.
  • Whether the fair treatment of clients is appropriately embedded in product governance processes and if responsibility for ensuring consumer contracts are fair and transparent has been allocated to an appropriate senior manager.

Judith Wright is associate director at TCC

Recommended

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Close up Businessman hand holding pen and pointing at financial paperwork with financial network diagram.

Adviser criticism leads to Pru backtracking on drawdown change

Prudential has reversed its decision to stop clients from being able to enter income drawdown through its Flexible Retirement Plan. In July Money Marketing revealed the provider was closing the product to new business and had written to clients and advisers to inform them of the change. At that time, Prudential said it would stop […]

Former Burns Anderson boss joins protection network

The former chief executive of Burns Anderson, the Bristol-based advice network that went into administration in 2012, has become a director at mortgage and protection network HL Partnership. The South Coast-based mortgage network has taken on Mike Hughes as a non-executive director following his previous roles at companies including Burns Anderson, Legal & General, Positive […]

US equity income: the standout market

By James Hackman, head of US Equities at Neptune With a growing dividend market, very low payout ratios and high dividend cover, the US is one of the standout equity income markets globally. It is also one of the most unloved. James Hackman, manager of the top-performing Neptune US Income Fund, highlights six key facts […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

MPs push for greening of govt pension scheme

Work and pensions select committee member and Labour MP Ruth George has called for the parliamentary pension scheme to divest from fossil fuels. The MP for High Peak put her name to the Divest Parliament pledge which is a cross-party campaign to clean up the investments in politicians’ pension schemes. MPs are automatically enrolled in […]

TVAS firm brings in new report ahead of October deadline

O&M Pension Solutions has changed its systems ahead of an October deadline to help advisers meet new regulations around transfer value analysis reports. From 1 October, the FCA’s new rules mean transfer value analysis reports will be replaced by a combination of a “transfer value comparator” and an “appropriate pension transfer analysis” The transfer value comparator is […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com