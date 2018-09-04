Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Compliance tip: Five key questions on death benefits

By
We are often asked about death benefits and thought it would helpful to share our top five most frequently asked questions.
1.      Who pays the lifetime allowance charge when an individual dies?
If the individual dies with uncrystallised benefits, these are tested against their remaining lifetime allowance. The personal representatives are then responsible for working out any chargeable amount and reporting this to HM Revenue & Customs.
The recipient of the death benefit would then be assessed and be liable for any charge due. This is different from the process applied during the lifetime of the individual where the scheme administrator would deduct any charge and pass this to HMRC.
2.      On death before age 75, what tax is due if more than two years passes between the provider being aware of the death and the benefits being paid out?
Ordinarily, death benefits would be income tax free on death before age 75. If more than two years passes before they are paid out, then they become liable to income tax at the marginal rate of the beneficiary. If the death benefit is subject to the lifetime allowance but two years passes before the benefit is paid out, income tax will apply instead of the lifetime allowance tax charge.
3.      Why is it important to nominate beneficiaries for drawdown?
The scheme administrator can only nominate a beneficiary to receive flexi-access drawdown where there is no surviving dependant or nominated beneficiary. If there is a surviving dependant or nominated beneficiary, the scheme administrator would not be able to pay flexi-access drawdown to anyone else; only lump sums could be paid.
4.      On death after age 75, if there are uncrystallised benefits, what happens to the pension commencement lump sum?
On death after age 75, any death benefits are subject to income tax at the marginal rate of the beneficiary. The option to take a PCLS dies with the individual.
5.      If an individual directs who is to receive any benefits on their death rather than using discretion, are there any inheritance tax consequences of doing this?
As the individual will be taking the discretion away from the scheme administrator, any benefits paid will normally be subject to IHT.  If the benefits are left to a spouse or civil partner, these will be exempt from IHT.
Fiona Hanrahan is senior product insight and technical support analyst at Royal London

Recommended

Adam Norris

There are few managing directors younger than Adam Norris of Pensions Direct, the pension arm of Hargreaves Lansdown. At 33, he has achieved a higher level in the industry than most do in their entire career. Since joining HL in 1999, Norris and his team have built up one of the most experienced and successful […]

Kelly-Nick-2012-700x450.jpg
4

Nick Kelly: Why are valuations still so hard to get?

The role of the adviser has not really changed over the past 25 years. We build confidence and a picture of needs and wants, risk appetite and priorities, and we construct solutions tailored for each client. To this end, most clients have a combination of existing policies, some still pre-RDR, and others on shiny new […]

Protection challenger opens for business

New protection provider Guardian Financial Services has opened to advisers following a pilot with four intermediary firms. The business has backing from the Gryphon Group, which bought the Guardian insurance brand in December last year. Guardian has been launched with £180m of investment. It is initially offering critical illness and life insurance with income protection […]
4

FOS orders compensation over Sipp delay by Mattioli Woods

The Financial Ombudsman Service has decided that Mattioli Woods must pay compensation over a botched Sipp administration which resulted in delays to a transfer, but does not have to pay back some of the fees it charged. Despite an initial ruling in his favour, a client said the FOS adjudicator had calculated redress unfairly, and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Profile: Acumen MD on growing your own advisers

Acumen Financial Partnership managing director Angela Maher discusses succession plans and family values Family crops up a lot when Acumen Financial Partnership managing director Angela Maher talks about business. It is clearly important. Having come from generations of people who ran their own businesses in industries such as farming, you could say it is is […]

Lack of workplace advice will cost business, planning heads say

Employers who do not invest in financial advice for their staff risk decreased productivity in their workplace, leading planning heads have said. Provider and technology providers have called for employers to take financial advice more seriously and help employees plan for retirement after Chase de Vere research last week showed 83 per cent of companies […]

Tom Hegarty: The gold standard in paraplanning

Paraplanning is a relatively recent function within advice firms. Such roles did not really exist 20 years ago, as most advisers would tend to carry out all planning aspects themselves, including their research, technical analysis and suitability processes. But thanks to regulation becoming more challenging, advisers have realised that separating the client-facing and non-client-facing processes […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com