Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Complete the protection treble for your clients

Simon Halifax, Senior Marketing Consultant, Royal London

April and May are notoriously known as the critical months of the football season, or “squeaky bum time”, as it was once famously referred to.

And with current talk of teams winning a unique treble in both England and Scotland I thought I’d talk about the protection treble of life cover, critical illness cover and income protection.

Of these three, life cover is the most popular as it’s generally linked to a mortgage, critical illness is usually added as part of a combined life or earlier critical illness plan and income protection usually an afterthought or the unused substitute.

But by taking a holistic approach to these covers, and including all three as part of a multi benefit approach to protection using a menu plan, you can cover a number of potential risks and help keep valuable cover in place for your clients’ – even in the event of a claim or claims!

The perfect formation

As we’re more likely to be off work for an extended period of time for either sickness or injury than we are to die1, it makes sense to make income protection the starting point of any protection conversation.

One approach is to help the client understand their basic essential monthly outgoings. Understanding this figure is important as their essential outgoings could be different to what expected.  Adding enough income protection to cover these outgoings could allow them to focus on themselves and their well-being should they be unable to work through a long-term illness or injury.

You may also want to understand your client’s level of savings as this could determine the chosen deferred period.  If they have enough savings to cover 3 months, a 13 week deferred period might work.

For critical illness, survival rates for cancer, cardiovascular disease and stroke are improving2 so even if you have a client who’s unfortunate enough to be diagnosed with a serious illness, the good news is they’re likely to recover.  However, this might result in an extended period of time away from work. Adding critical illness cover to a plan, if only to give them enough cover to take a year off could allow them enough time to recover with fewer financial worries.

And, finally life cover. Although the least likely event to happen during our working life2, it’s something that we should be prepared for – particularly if there’s a mortgage. Because many life cover plans now include a mortgage guarantee this could allow any remaining family members the financial stability to remain in the family home.

A more detailed example covering the points raised above can be found in our benefits of the menu sales aid.

You don’t have to be on £250,000 a week to afford this type of cover!

We appreciate most clients will have a budget in mind when discussing protection, so there could be a perception that having all three covers on the same plan would be expensive. But having some protection, or even a little bit of each of the three covers is better than none. And it could be less expensive than you and your clients may think.

Plus regardless of any budget constraints there are a number of ways for you to tailor the cover ensuring it fits. For example, you could reduce the payment period of their income protection plan to five years rather than the full term. This would enable you to give your clients the valuable cover they need for their income.

Protection on all fronts

Yes, of course this is a very quick and high level approach that may not work for everyone but hopefully it gives you enough food for thought to see how combining a little bit of each type of cover can provide an affordable and suitable protection umbrella for any unfortunate event that any of us could face in the future.

And in the event of any potential claim or claims (as could be more than one in this instance) your clients could very well believe that you’re a financial adviser at the top of their game.

Sources:

1 The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries’ Continuous Mortality Investigation insured lives incidence rates. Incidence rates for the entire population may be different to those lives that take out insurance products.

2 CRUK, Cancer survival statistics, accessed April 2019. British Heart Foundation UK factsheet. November 2018. Stroke.org.uk. State of the Nation Stroke statistics, February 2018.

Recommended
1

DB transfer inflows at AJ Bell half over 12 months

AJ Bell has seen inflows from defined benefit transfers continue to tail off, but has reported another quarter of growth in overall platform assets. The advised and direct-to-consumer provider says in an update this morning that platform assets grew 9 per cent in the three months to 31 March, passing £40bn. “Favourable market movements” made […]

Portfolio-Performance-Investment-UK-Bonds-700x450.jpg
2

Investor blames FCA for losses after mini-bond firm collapse

A complainant who says the FCA’s investigation into mini bond provider London Capital & Finance unnecessarily caused its inevitable collapse has had their review into the case quashed. The complainant alleges the FCA’s moves against LC&F caused the loss of their investment in mini-bonds with the now-collapsed provider. A total 11,500 investors lost £237m after […]
2

Is mentoring the way forward for advisers?

Succession planning and staff retention among benefits on offer to firms taking time to mentor Between client meetings, office administration and keeping up with professional development requirements, it can often seem as though there are not enough hours in an adviser’s day to get everything done. Many IFAs might then wonder where they would ever […]

How to use wills to protect your clients’ wishes

March was Free Wills Month! Free Wills Month brings together a group of well-respected charities to offer members of the public aged 55 and over the opportunity to have their simple wills written or updated free of charge by using participating solicitors in selected locations around England and Wales. Research by the Law Society* highlighted that only 64 […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Are you looking after your paraplanner?

I read quite a bit about how good paraplanners are so hard to find and retain. Over the last month I’ve been talking to quite a few paraplanners at lots of different firms. Having been a paraplanner myself in the past and knowing how I was treated, I’ve been asking these paraplanners about how they […]

How to… use the Enterprise Investment Scheme

Three experts discuss the opportunities and risks associated with this tax-efficient initiative How can advisers make the most of the opportunities offered by the Enterprise Investment Scheme? Deepbridge Capital partner Andrew Aldridge, Hambro Perks investment manager Nicholas Sharp and Enterprise Investment Scheme Association director general Mark Brownridge talk tax breaks and early-stage companies. What types […]

Clearing up product governance sticking points

Some are struggling with rules brought in by Mifid II and the FCA is expected to sharpen its focus on this area It is well over a year since the introduction of Mifid II, yet the fallout continues, with intermediaries still getting to grips with the implementation of aggregated costs and charges disclosure requirements. Issues […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com