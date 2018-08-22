FCA survives 10-year complaint over register failures

A longstanding grievance over the upkeep of the FCA’s register has been dismissed after 10 years of complaints.
In his final report into a series of complaints over the accuracy of data held and how the FCA has responded to errors, Complaints Commissioner Anthony Townsend has ruled that the FCA has taken suitable steps to fix issues raised.
The ruling follows an eight-part complaint in February about the quality and transparency of the register.
An intitial report into the same complaints was first presented in 2009. Townsend the also considered the case in February 2017.
In the most recent version of the complaint, filed earlier this year, the complainant says the FCA’s official response to the challenges is still unacceptable.
In the time since the previous report, the complainant has continued correspondence with the FCA, the Complaints Commissioner and the Information Commissioner, saying the FCA’s initial response to criticisms was “broadly as unacceptably entrenched” as they expected.
Townsend says neither the Commissioner’s office nor the FCA should be devoting “further resources” to addressing the concerns.
A decision notice from the Information Commissioner was handed to the complainant on 27 June, as part of continuing engagement.
A second allegation in the complaint this February argued that the FCA had not appropriately calculated the cost of rectifying its register to fix inaccuracies.
In a third challenge, the complainant says the explanatory text added to the register to fix previous errors still left the service misleading.
The complaint raised concerns over how controlled functions would be recorded under FCA’s Senior Managers and Certification Regime.
The complaint added that the length of time the FCA complaints team took to consider and respond to queries was inadequate.
Townsend says: “I realise that you [the complainant] want the FCA to amend the Register in the way that you believe is required. I appreciate that this remains of great concern to you. Nevertheless, I agree with the FCA that there must come a point when further resources should not be devoted to matters arising from this situation.
“The substantive matters have already been looked at extensively. I have concluded that it would not be productive to look further into these complaints.”
The complaint did NOT raise concerns over how controlled functions would be recorded under FCA’s Senior Managers and Certification Regime; indeed, its proposed Register redesign will not impact upon cases such as this one unless FCA includes in it the wholesale removal of all historical data.
For the record, the person who filed the complaint is not and never was a financial adviser. He happens to be a director of a once authorised IFA firm, but he not only gave no advice but also undertook no regulatory controlled functions nor worked for that firm (as FCA’s website states that all “Approved Persons” MUST do); indeed, he has never practised in the financial services industry in any capacity. He therefore had no business to have been portrayed as a “CF” anything on the Register.
However, more resources ARE being allocated to investigating this case – just not those of the Complaints Commissioner or FCA, each of whom is aware that it is now being dealt with outside the provisions of FCA’s Complaints Scheme because FCA no longer wishes to do so under the terms of that scheme (the Commissioner is empowered to address only complaints falling within that scheme); what continues to be addressed is nevertheless the self-same complaint.
FSA/FCA seeks to justify the disputed records on the grounds of its specious assertion that they are “legally and factually correct”, yet FSA admitted in writing 9 years ago that they were “misleading”, “unfair” and “unclear” (its own words). It has emerged over the years that FSA/FCA creates and defines terms and designates individuals and firms in accordance with its own whims, in blatant disregard both of the interests of those it portrays and of members of the public who consult its Register. FSA/FCA’s legal duty is to maintain that Register accurately at all times, but the beneficiaries of that statutory document are its USERS who cannot be expected to understand what lies behind some of what is published on it.
FSA/FCA’s statutory responsibility is to regulate the financial services industry and authorise its practitioners, not to regulate the English language and authorise its lexicographers!
This matter is therefore still ongoing, despite the length of tme that it has taken to date; the “dismissal” of the case is therefore that of FCA and the Complaints Commissioner alone and a series of further steps are being taken to address it.