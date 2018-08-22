FCA survives 10-year complaint over register failures

A longstanding grievance over the upkeep of the FCA’s register has been dismissed after 10 years of complaints.

In his final report into a series of complaints over the accuracy of data held and how the FCA has responded to errors, Complaints Commissioner Anthony Townsend has ruled that the FCA has taken suitable steps to fix issues raised.

The ruling follows an eight-part complaint in February about the quality and transparency of the register.

An intitial report into the same complaints was first presented in 2009. Townsend the also considered the case in February 2017.

In the most recent version of the complaint, filed earlier this year, the complainant says the FCA’s official response to the challenges is still unacceptable.

In the time since the previous report, the complainant has continued correspondence with the FCA, the Complaints Commissioner and the Information Commissioner, saying the FCA’s initial response to criticisms was “broadly as unacceptably entrenched” as they expected.

Townsend says neither the Commissioner’s office nor the FCA should be devoting “further resources” to addressing the concerns.

A decision notice from the Information Commissioner was handed to the complainant on 27 June, as part of continuing engagement.

A second allegation in the complaint this February argued that the FCA had not appropriately calculated the cost of rectifying its register to fix inaccuracies.

In a third challenge, the complainant says the explanatory text added to the register to fix previous errors still left the service misleading.

The complaint raised concerns over how controlled functions would be recorded under FCA’s Senior Managers and Certification Regime.

The complaint added that the length of time the FCA complaints team took to consider and respond to queries was inadequate.

Townsend says: “I realise that you [the complainant] want the FCA to amend the Register in the way that you believe is required. I appreciate that this remains of great concern to you. Nevertheless, I agree with the FCA that there must come a point when further resources should not be devoted to matters arising from this situation.

“The substantive matters have already been looked at extensively. I have concluded that it would not be productive to look further into these complaints.”