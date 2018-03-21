Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Complaint puts FCA and FOS information sharing in spotlight

By

The FCA has confirmed it will consider if there needs to be better guidance around when it and the Financial Ombudsman Service can share information ahead of the FOS making its final decision.

In a Complaints Commissioner final report, published on its website yesterday, commissioner Antony Townsend invited the FCA and FOS to discuss when the two organisations should share information.

Townsend said: I invite the FCA to consider discussing with the FOS whether there should be clear guidance about the circumstances in which information may be shared between the FOS and the FCA in advance of final ombudsman decisions, and about any limitations on information sharing between the two bodies, or within them….”

“…and whether, where the FCA is sharing information with the FOS, the norm should be that this will be made known to the parties, the reasons for any exceptions being recorded.”

In the complaint, the complainant claims the FCA illegally influenced the FOS in its handling of issues against a financial services firm by communicating without the knowledge of the firm.

At the time of the FOS investigation, the FCA was also conducting a parallel, unrelated inquiry into the firm’s conduct.

The report states that redacted documentation was disclosed after the firm called for its release under the Freedom of Information Act.

Documents showed there was “correspondence and meetings between the FOS and the FCA…at which it appeared the firm and complaint had been discussed.”

Townsend did not uphold the complaint.

In response to the final report, the FCA says: “The FCA notes the commissioner’s decision not to uphold the complaint. We also note that the commissioner has invited the FCA to discuss with the FOS whether there should be clear guidance about the circumstances in which information may be shared between the FOS and the FCA in advance of final ombudsman decisions. We will consider this in conjunction with the FOS.”

Recommended

House-Dice-Coin-Symbolising-Risk-in-Mortgage-Market-700.jpg
2

Complaints watchdog sides with FCA over mortgage misselling case

The FCA has successfully defended a complaint against it after a customer alleged it had ignored interest-only mortgage misselling accusations. The complainant said they had tried to contact the FCA on multiple occasions, but the regulator had failed to properly consider the information given to it. The complainant alleges that a mortgage broker submitted false […]

Construction Building 480
1

FCA: British Steel complainants should discuss options with FOS

The FCA has urged those with complaints over the British Steel Pension Scheme to discuss how to proceed with the Financial Ombudsman Service after one of the advice firms at the centre of the scandal filed for liquidation. Yesterday, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme said that it was preparing to declare Active Wealth in default, […]

1

FCA wins authorisation cancellation fee complaint

The FCA has survived a complaint where a firm wanted a fee charged for cancelling its authorisation refunded. The firm was charged a £1,300 fee after it missed the deadline to have its FCA authorisation cancelled. The firm initially complained to the FCA saying it was unfair the fee was charged because it understood it […]

CGT entrepreneurs' relief

Entrepreneurs’ relief is due, subject to meeting certain conditions, in respect of capital gains arising on ‘material disposals of business assets’. These ‘business assets’ include: Read more

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Ros Altmann

Ros Altmann: Can industry fix damaged Isa brand before it is too late?

It has never been more important to encourage saving. But advisers know only too well how challenging the complexities of the UK savings and pensions landscape make it for people. Any trends towards simplification would be welcome, but unfortunately recent developments have moved in the opposite direction. Take Isas, for example. Their simplicity has always […]

Comments

    Leave a comment