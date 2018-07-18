Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Competition watchdog demands change in pension investment market

By

The Competition and Markets Authority has found problems with the investment consultancy and fiduciary management markets that work with pension trustees to advise on how they invest their funds.

In a provisional report released today, the CMA found around half of pension schemes choose the same provider for fiduciary management as investment consultancy and firms that offer both services have an advantage over others in the market.

The report found only a third of trustees get firms to compete for their business through a tender process, which means that no competitive pressure is put on their existing consultant or manager to offer the best terms or performance.

The CMA says pension trustees often don’t have enough information on the fees or quality of the service to judge if they are getting a good deal from the firm they use or if they could get better service from another firm.

The CMA says investment consultants and fiduciary managers have influence over more than half of all UK households’ retirement savings and work with scheme assets worth more than £1.6trn.

As a result of the CMA investigation, it has now recommended several changes to those markets.

It says pension trustees selecting their first fiduciary manager must run a competitive tender and trustees who already have a manager must put it out to tender within five years.

It says there must be clearer information provided on fees.

The CMA is also recommending new guidance for The Pensions Regulator to give trustees more advice on how to choose and scrutinise providers.

It also wants the government to broaden the FCA’s scope so there is better oversight of the industry.

CMA investment consultants market investigation chair John Wotton says: “We’re concerned that pension schemes are not currently putting pressure on the market to get the best value for money on behalf of their members.”

The FCA confirmed last September its decision to refer the investment consultant sector to the CMA for investigation.
The FCA first flagged its concerns in its asset management market study, including the potential for vertically integrated business models to create conflicts of interest.

Recommended

Providers scramble to save pensions dashboard

Pension providers are scrambling to save the pensions dashboard, after reports emerged the government is considering shelving the project. According to The Times, secretary of state for work and pensions Esther McVey has moved to scrap the dashboard. The report says McVey does not think the service should be provided by the state and that […]
20

VouchedFor: FCA directory could see more ‘bad’ advisers being picked

The proposed FCA directory that will include advisers’ details could see more people finding “bad advisers”, according to adviser review site VouchedFor. A LinkedIn article by VouchedFor chief executive Adam Price says this is because the regulator’s consultation paper pitching the directory suggested little around underlying adviser checks being substantively improved. In the article, Price says: […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

The Wells Street Journal: Phone a clone and haircuts and homebrew

Out of context “If you hear any music, don’t worry, it’s not my iPod.” Pimfa’s Liz Field apologises to MM after train delays force her to dash into a coffee shop for an interview “Paid in wine please.” Yardstick Agency Founder Phil Bray jokes about his payment preference after giving financial planning personality Phil Billingham a […]

Inflation figures cast doubt over interest rate rise

Inflation stayed put at 2.4 per cent in June, bucking against an expectation it would rise to 2.6 per cent. Data from the Office for National Statistics released today show inflation will remain at its lowest level for 12 months. Smith & Williamson Global Inflation-Linked Bond Fund manager Thomas Wells says the Bank of England will now […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com