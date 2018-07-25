Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Compensation claims grow after pension company busts on distressed property bet

By

Money-UK-Currency-House-Monopoly-Property-480The number of clients preparing claims against failed investment firm InvestUS has more than doubled in the past month, according to a claims management company working on the case.

Solicitors Anthony Philip James & Co is now handing claims on behalf of 201 clients, it says, after InvestUS used pension money to buy up repurchased property in cities including Detroit, Florida and Chicago in the wake of the financial crisis, promising 15 per cent returns once they were renovated and sold on.

APJ claims that an unregulated Avacade worked with advice firm Shah Wealth Management to facilitate the investment faster by delivering one-off suitability reports.

The Solihull-based IFA has now been liquidated, so claims companies such as APJ can go to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme to try and reclaim client money.

The FSCS can only pay out on claims over regulated advice, and not the actions of introducers or providers not authorised by the FCA.

APJ solicitor Glyn Taylor says: “Many of the clients who have now come to us also invested into other schemes as part of the Sipp schemes. These schemes have also failed and, as there wasn’t an IFA involved, clients can’t seek compensation from the FSCS. To ensure clients get full compensation for all their losses we will also be litigating against their Sipp providers to secure compensation for these additional investments.”

APJ is also targeting Sipp providers Liberty Sipp and Guinness Mahon with legal action.

Recommended
3

Jailed adviser’s former firm sanctioned by FCA

One of the advice firms formerly run by jailed adviser Frank Cochran has been told to stop all regulated activity. The FCA register page for Wolverhampton-based FSC Investment Services says the firm must “cease all regulated activities”. Money Marketing understands the instruction appeared on FSC’s register page yesterday. Cochran owned the firm for 32 years […]

Sale rumours swirl adviser platform tech firm

The private equity owners of platform technology firm FNZ are reportedly eyeing a £2bn sale of the company. FNZ powers the Zurich, Standard Life Wrap, Elevate, Embark and Aviva platforms. Quilter is currently replatforming the Old Mutual Wealth platform from DST technology to FNZ. According to Sky News, FNZ’s two private equity backers General Atlantic […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Nucleus floats on AIM with £140m market cap

Platform Nucleus has begun its listing on the Alternative Investment Market today with a market capitalisation of £139.9m. The placing is 76,473,360 shares with voting rights and 17,530,543 ordinary shares to new institutional holders with a placing price of 183p. New shares will not be sold as part of the float. Nucleus had been eyeing a […]

Online-Shopping-Supermarket-Platform-Technology-700.jpg

Alliance Trust in talks over platform sale

Platform Alliance Trust Savings is in discussions with a number of bidders over a potential takeover the business. In parent company Alliance Trust’s results this morning, it said that while a sale may not necessarily happen, it was holding preliminary talks with potential new owners for the platform. ATS returned to profit last year, but […]

UK-London-Westminster-Big-Ben-Bus-480.jpg

MPs urge Hammond to overhaul pension tax relief

The government has received renewed calls to encourage greater saving through introducing a flat rate of pension tax relief. In a report from the Treasury select committee on household savings, MPs say the government should give “serious consideration” not just to a flat rate of pension tax relief, but also promote greater understanding that it […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 25th July 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Another week, another disaster story concerning SIPPs and off-piste investments and yet more uninsured liabilities likely to fall on the rest of us by way of the FSCS. You don’t suppose inept, incompetent and mis-prioritised regulation might have something to do with them all, do you?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com