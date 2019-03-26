Money Marketing
Companies drop executive pension packets after investor pressure

woman silhouette boardroomThe Investment Association has claimed that pressure from the lobbying group has led to a number of companies reducing their executive pension contributions.

A report from MPs on the business, energy and industrial strategy select committee is due to be released imminently, after an inquiry into how effective insitutional investors and remuneration commitees have been in tackling excessive executive pay and how recent developments have shaped corporate governance.

The IA notes that the latest version of its Institutional Voting Information Service has been highlighting the worse offenders, where executive pension contributions are most out of line with the rest of the firm’s employees.

IA director of stewardship and corporate governance Andrew Ninian says: “Investors have been consistently clear that companies need to do more to ensure executive pay is aligned with company performance and at levels that are justifiable to shareholders.

“In order to deliver fair pay, we have to ensure that remuneration committees are considering all aspects of executive pay alongside the pay of the wider workforce, which is why the IA has focused on pension contributions in this year’s annual general meeting season.

“As the committee has recognised, shareholders want to see pension contributions for executives come down so that they are paid in line with the majority of the workforce. The Investment Association’s IVIS service will continue to highlight companies where that is not the case.

“We have seen several companies respond to our guidelines by reducing their pension contribution to executives, and we hope that more will follow suit.”

