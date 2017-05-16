Money Marketing

Paul Lewis

Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Paul Lewis is perhaps best known as the presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Money Box and Money Box Live, and as the author of numerous books on personal finance. He has also frequently appeared on various BBC television and radio programmes as an expert on financial services. As a regular columnist in Money Marketing, Paul has covered a variety of topics, including bank scams and fraud, DB transfer, auto-enrolment, pensions cold calling, the state pension, National Insurance contributions, and the FCA and adviser websites. Less well known is Lewis’s expertise on Victorian author Wilkie Collins.
Ros Altmann

Peer Ros Altmann, otherwise known as Baroness Altmann CBE, was previously a senior investment manager at Chase Manhattan, and had directorships at Rothschild International Asset Management and NatWest. She came to media prominence as a campaigner around pension rights and eventually served as UK pensions minister under Prime Minister David Cameron. Ros’s articles for Money Marketing draw upon her considerable expertise in the area of pensions, including SSAS measures, pension guidance, the social care crisis, pension freedoms and DB transfers.
Neil Woodford

Neil Woodford CBE is a British fund manager, best known as the founder of Woodford Investment Management (in 2014) and the Woodford Patient Capital Trust (in 2015). Woodford was previously employed by Invesco Perpetual. Woodford has written on a wide variety of topics for Money Marketing, including the state of the UK economy, UK banks, Brexit and Donald Trump, and dividend risk.

Tom Baigrie: Consumer ‘experts’ must report more responsibly

The UK protection industry is unfairly defined by occasional failures, when the focus must be on the thousands it has helped. “One British child in every 29 loses a parent while still a minor, so all new parents should think about life cover. And here is how it works…” said the money saving expert recently. […]

Paul Yates

Advisers’ positive influence on protection technology

Innovative firms have spurred on technology providers, driving them to bring out new solutions to speed up processes. The protection industry is not like other industries. We have complex products, generally sold via an advised process, using fragmented tools and distributed within a highly regulated framework. Growth in our market needs a combination of factors […]

Gregg McClymont: Why I need a financial adviser

Combining risk frameworks with appropriate asset allocation is no mean feat Economists call them “teachable moments”. A life event which make us think more about long-term financial planning. Until my 40th birthday, I barely thought of my mortality. But since then I have barely thought of anything else. A major birthday milestone combined with the arrival […]

Kim North: Wrestling with the challenges of DB

Since pension freedoms, I’ve always believed that defined benefit scheme members should have been granted the same freedoms as defined contribution pension members. Why differentiate? Did the Chancellor believe that DB members are less responsible? Or did he understand that the administration of DB schemes is outdated (in most cases) thereby making it difficult to […]

Blog: There’s method in the Standard Life Aberdeen madness

Things are moving fast over at the newly merged Standard Life Aberdeen. The very first results for the combined company hit the wires this morning and, finally, a clear strategic direction is emerging. Overall, there were net outflows. Not a great start, particularly given Scottish Widows’ parent Lloyds’ decision to pull its £109bn mandate earlier […]