The UK protection industry is unfairly defined by occasional failures, when the focus must be on the thousands it has helped. “One British child in every 29 loses a parent while still a minor, so all new parents should think about life cover. And here is how it works…” said the money saving expert recently. […]
Innovative firms have spurred on technology providers, driving them to bring out new solutions to speed up processes. The protection industry is not like other industries. We have complex products, generally sold via an advised process, using fragmented tools and distributed within a highly regulated framework. Growth in our market needs a combination of factors […]
It is time the Financial Ombudsman Service lived up to its claim of transparency and published the checklists it uses when examining cases What does suitable advice look like for defined benefit transfers? The current regulatory default position is that they are unsuitable for most. The FCA has been consulting on whether this position should […]
The advice sector can learn from medicine’s centuries of experience: untested strategies are dangerous
For the casual observer reading the financial press, you would think our profession is full of schemers, scammers and crooks. We have got Port Talbot sounding like a disaster relief zone, fraudulent storage pod operators calling investors from the Costa del Crime and even a large bank causing “material financial distress” to some of its […]
We’ve heard an awful lot from banks about returning to financial advice recently. The fact that many of these announcements have, once you dig down into them, revealed little more than shiny new direct-to-consumer investment platforms for low-value savers means that they have been a damp squib for the most part. But given Scottish Widows’ […]
There is a revolution brewing, shifting the focus from return on investmwent to return on life
Combining risk frameworks with appropriate asset allocation is no mean feat Economists call them “teachable moments”. A life event which make us think more about long-term financial planning. Until my 40th birthday, I barely thought of my mortality. But since then I have barely thought of anything else. A major birthday milestone combined with the arrival […]
Since pension freedoms, I’ve always believed that defined benefit scheme members should have been granted the same freedoms as defined contribution pension members. Why differentiate? Did the Chancellor believe that DB members are less responsible? Or did he understand that the administration of DB schemes is outdated (in most cases) thereby making it difficult to […]
I got into big trouble last week. I only tweeted a few numbers, then a simple sum. But here is what I did wrong. The numbers were the FTSE 100 and if one thing turns off the anger management software in a financial adviser’s breast it is that. I was treated to several mini-essays (you can […]
How should advisers react when there is an unexpected downturn in markets and what do clients expect at such times? These questions were brought into focus as global equity markets fell in the first weeks of February. At the time of writing, the fall appears to be a relatively small correction and far from a […]
Things are moving fast over at the newly merged Standard Life Aberdeen. The very first results for the combined company hit the wires this morning and, finally, a clear strategic direction is emerging. Overall, there were net outflows. Not a great start, particularly given Scottish Widows’ parent Lloyds’ decision to pull its £109bn mandate earlier […]