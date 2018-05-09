Money Marketing
Columbia Threadneedle to shift EU customer assets out of UK ahead of Brexit

By

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is transferring EU customer assets from its UK Oeic range to equivalent funds in its Luxembourg Sicav range ahead of Brexit.

A total of 20 funds from the Threadneedle UK Oeic range will transfer assets to equivalent funds in the Luxembourg Sicav range, with the firm launching 13 new funds on its Sicav platform.

Columbia Threadneedle EMEA chief executive Michelle Scrimgeour says: “Our priority is to provide certainty and continuity for our clients. By facilitating the transfer of European customers to our existing Luxembourg range we will ensure they can continue to access our best investment strategies in a UCITS-compliant fund, regardless of the final agreement between the UK and the EU.

“For EU investors, the transfers will remove uncertainty regarding the future status of their investment in their home country.”

The Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier and the FCA have been notified of the proposed transfers.

Columbia Threadneedle says the transfers are subject to shareholder approval and investors will receive further information between now and September.

Impacted funds

Threadneedle Fund To Threadneedle (Lux) Fund
Threadneedle Pan European Smaller Companies Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – Pan European Smaller Companies
Threadneedle Credit Opportunities Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – Credit Opportunities
Threadneedle European High Yield Bond Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – European High Yield Bond
Threadneedle Pan European Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – Pan European Equities
Threadneedle European Corporate Bond Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – European Corporate Bond
Threadneedle Pan European Equity Dividend Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – Pan European Equity Dividend
Threadneedle European Smaller Companies Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – European Smaller Companies
Threadneedle Global Equity Income Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – Global Equity Income
Threadneedle Global Extended Alpha Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – Global Extended Alpha
Threadneedle American Smaller Companies Fund (US) Threadneedle (Lux) – American Smaller Companies
Threadneedle Global Select Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – Global Select
Threadneedle American Extended Alpha Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – American Extended Alpha
Threadneedle European Select Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – European Select
Threadneedle UK Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – UK Equities
Threadneedle American Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – American
Threadneedle American Select Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – American Select
Threadneedle UK Equity Income Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – UK Equity Income
Threadneedle UK Absolute Alpha Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – UK Absolute Alpha
Threadneedle Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – Global Emerging Market Equities
Threadneedle Asia Fund Threadneedle (Lux) – Asia

