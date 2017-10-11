Money Marketing

Columbia Threadneedle to pay for research under Mifid II

EU-Euro-Europe-Eurozone-700x450.jpgColumbia Threadneedle will pay for its own research under Mifid II as one of the last remaining asset managers to decide their plans announce their intentions.

In a note sent to clients and seen by Money Marketing, the global asset manager says it will absorb research costs within the firm’s own accounts, instead of passing commission fees to clients.

The firm says it is “on track” to comply with the regulation.

The note says: “As an active manager, our investment process uses extensive in-house research supplemented with specialist research acquired from third party research providers. This enables us to selectively access broader knowledge to generate performance across our strategies.

“From January 2018, external research costs that we incur on behalf of clients of our Mifid II firms will be paid for by Columbia Threadneedle. We will maintain our extensive internal research activities.  Our approach to third party research funding under Mifid II provides clarity and simplicity for clients.”

The company also says it will use the European Mifid Template to report fees and charges of its funds. This standardised template is free to use, but not compulsory under the European regulation.

The firm says: “This standardised method of reporting costs and charges aims to make it easier to understand and compare charges across the industry.”

