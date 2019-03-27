Collapsed mini-bond investor money traced to four men

Some 11,500 investors’ money lost to collapsed mini-bond provider London Capital & Finance, is in “personal possession or control” of four men linked to the company, according to an administrators’ report.

LC&F went into administration in January, a month after the FCA ordered it to take down promotional material of the bonds, which it deemed “misleading, not fair and unclear”.

Smith and Williamson were appointed as administrators for the case. They found “highly suspicious” transactions among four men with links to the company.

The administrators traced several million pounds of bondholder money through Cornish and Dominican property companies and into the hands of LC&F chief executive Andy Thomson, Simon Hume-Kendall of LC&F parent company London Oil & Gas and Elten Barker, also of London Oil & Gas, and Spencer Goldin, who ran an equestrian business.

Smith and Williamson is “pressing” these people to return the funds to the investors, and if this fails, they “will pursue those individuals, as appropriate, for recovery of those sums.”

According to the report, Thomson and Hume-Kendall said they would put the money in a recovery account for bondholders. The administrators are waiting to hear from Barker and Goldin.

Investors lost a total of £237m, and may see only 20 per cent of their investment returned to them.

The case of the collapsed firm drew a lot of attention from both public and press, and prompted a debate about the regulation of financial services. The FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey had previously expressed concern companies use the status of “authorised by the FCA” to claim credibility. Earlier this month, the Treasury Select Committee chair Nicky Morgan reiterated these concerns in light of the fallout from LC&F.

FSCS claims

The administrators noted investors gave undue prominence to LC&F’s FCA authorisation, despite the bonds not being regulated or having FSCS protection.

Affected investors largely will not have any access to FSCS compensation. The FSCS has published a statement on its website informing investors that it is not currently accepting claims against LC&F.

Four arrested as Serious Fraud Office probes collapsed mini-bond provider

However, the administrators said they work closely with the FSCS to identify where the investors my be entitled to claim compensation from the body.

The administrators believe LC&F representatives who communicated with potential customers, were trained to not give investment advice.

“Providing advice on investments is a regulated activity which potentially attracts FSCS protection. Our current understanding is that LCF representatives… were trained not to provide investment advice to potential investors… However, we believe that in a small number of cases LCF representatives may have provided investment advice to customers.

“In such cases, customers might be entitled to claim that the advice was negligent and accordingly are entitled to FSCS compensation.”

Smith and Williamson has contacted bondholders to identify clients who may have received advice.