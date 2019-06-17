Money Marketing
Collapsed mini-bond firm’s Google adverts under the spotlight

By

Collapsed mini-bond provider London Capital and Finance saw more than £20m-worth of promotions appear on Google before it went under and was investigated by the FCA, a report in the Times claims.

LCF contracted digital marketing firm Surge Group to help raise investor funds, the Times says, which targeted the search engine giant in a £20m advertising push, according to the paper.

The Times quotes a source close to the situation as saying Surge received 25 per cent commission on the roughly £237m it raised from investors on behalf of LCF, having spent around £26m doing so.

Some 90 per cent of the marketing budget went towards Google advertising.

Other LCF marketing initiatives included sponsoring the Osborne Horse Trials in Cowes.

FCA: Review into collapsed mini-bond firm should include Isa regime

Last week, Money Marketing reported increasing investor frustration over their wait for compensation from LCF losses.

Investors claim that the firm used terms such as “secured bond” in its marketing literature, giving the impression of security.

Promoting mini-bonds is not a regulated activity, so the Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said some investors may not be entitled to claim on the lifeboat fund.

However, an administrators report from the end of March says that liquidators are still looking into the possibility that some LCF representatives did in fact give advice, which means some claims could be covered.

Money Marketing

  1. Paul Howorth 17th June 2019 at 9:42 am

    My understanding is you can be imprisoned and / or fined for giving financial advice without being authorised. If somehow it is felt or can be proved that this was happening then surely it is a matter for the police not the FSCS. If this wasn’t the case then every dodgy adviser or fraudster could provide advice knowing the compensation scheme would still have to pick up the tab come what may.

