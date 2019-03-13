Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Cofunds nears top for 2018 FOS investment complaints

By

New data from the Financial Ombudsman Service shows investment complaints about Cofunds are some of the highest in the industry in its first year on the list.

This follows a difficult year for the platform after parent group Aegon’s replatforming problems and the delayed migration of Cofunds and subsequent operating issues.

Aegon bought Cofunds from Legal and General for £140m three years ago and merged it with its in-house platform last May, moving around 400,000 customers.

A total 169 complaints about Cofunds were made to the FOS between July and December last year.

The data only lists firms with more than 30 complaints resolved. The FOS says 63 per cent of the 169 investment complaints were resolved, which represents about 37 complaints.

The reported average across the FOS’s list was 35 per cent.

Aegon platform distribution director Coyle exits

Speaking to Money Marketing, an Aegon spokeswoman says “significant strides” were made in the second half of 2018 and resources mobilised to address outstanding service issues.

She says: “There was a huge emphasis placed on restoring service levels associated with the Aegon platform following the migration of former Cofunds users to it in May [and] by the end of the year core operational services had returned to target levels.

“The focus now for the Aegon platform is on ensuring we provide the enhancements that advisers have requested. We are clear on the functionality that needs to be prioritised for the coming months and beyond this have a continual programme of improvements planned for the service.”

Aegon claims Cofunds integration will save £60m a year

Cofunds had the second highest number of complaints relating to investments behind Barclays. NatWest, Lloyds Bank, Hargreaves Lansdown and Santander Bank were also on the higher end of complaints.

Aviva, which also struggled with replatforming last year, had 144 complaints of which 25 per cent were upheld. Investment-specific complaints for Aviva were up 47 on those received for the first half of 2018.

Users were unable to access Aviva’s platform for close to a week after it moved to troubled tech provider FNZ 12 months ago.

Recommended

British Steel transfer complaint details surface

The Pensions Ombudsman is finalising preliminary decisions on three lead cases that will determine how complaints about transfer values related to the British Steel Pension Scheme are handled. A response to a Freedom of Information Act request published yesterday sheds light on how the Ombudsman’s investigation into British Steel complaints is going. In February 2018 […]
6

Benchmark Capital acquisition process under question over fund flow ‘assumptions’

Questions have been raised over Benchmark Capital’s acquisition process after it appears the group gave a potential acquisition target “assumptions” for flows going onto its platform and in to its funds. A document seen by Money Marketing, was initially given to an advice firm in sale talks with Benchmark Capital. It is a spreadsheet which […]
1

Now: Pensions fee controversy escalates

Criticism of the way master trust provider Now: Pensions charges members has escalated with two letters published by MPs on the work and pensions select committee. In February, Now: Pensions director of policy Adrian Boulding wrote a letter where he rebuffed criticism from committee member and Labour MP Steve McCabe who alleged the way it […]

Budget-2018-Chancellor-Philip-Hammond
3

Budget 2018: Lifetime allowance nudges up as Hammond bucks pension tax reform rumours

The lifetime allowance for pension savings will increase slightly more than expected next year to £1,055,000, according to Budget documents published today. Initially the lifetime allowance was meant to increase in line with September’s figures for the Consumer Price Index to £1,054,800. But the government has rounded up the lifetime allowance slightly more than originally expected. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

David Coombs: China sneezes with Europe confined to bed

Is it back to the drawing board for the continent? Well, it’s certainly all eyes to the East at the moment. As China’s economic growth has slowed, its lower demand has flowed through to weaken two of its large suppliers: Japan and Europe. Both make their way in the world by producing things, much of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com