Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Co-op pulls itself back into profit after Bank losses

By

Cooperative-Co-operative-Bank-Branch-700x450.jpgHaving written down its stake in its troubled banking division, Co-op has swung back into profit for 2017.

The conglomerate has reported £72m of profits for 2017, on the back of £132m loss the year before.

Insurance sales dropped  by a quarter, but the firm has put this down to a change in the way it records sales, according to the Telegraph.

Revenue was flat across the board at £9.5bn, however, and the firm puts down the improved profits to cost savings across its back office functions.

It plans to continue adding to its range of Academy schools, of which it currently owns 12.

Chief executive Steve Murrells told the BBC’s Today programme Co-op was targeting a total of 40 Academy schools.

He says: “Today’s results show how much progress we have made. All our businesses have performed well and we have increased profits and reduced debt, while continuing to invest for colleagues, members and customers.”

Recommended

File image of broken piggy bank
7

Standard Life cuts free TVAS reports after FCA guidance

Standard Life has decided to cut free transfer value analysis reports for advisers after the FCA expressed concerns they could act as an inducement. In a flagship policy paper on defined benefit transfers on Monday, the regulator noted many market participants had argued free TVAS software offered by providers presented a conflict, given it is […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
2

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Business-Finance-General-Paperwork-Calculator-Investment-700.jpg

Top tips for Mifid II cost disclosure

New requirements on costs and charges disclosure are giving advisers a headache. It is no wonder some advisers have re-named the aggregated information on costs and charges they must present to clients under Mifid II “aggravated” information.It is a headache on many levels, not least a lack of understanding, a lack of information, a lack […]

File image of graph showing stocks and share prices rise and fall

SimplyBiz enters Aim market at 170p a share

Support service provider SimplyBiz has completed its listing on the London Stock Exchange. SimplyBiz, which also offers its own range of funds and panel services to providers, issued its entire share capital to the Aim market at 8am today. With a placing price of 170p per share, the firm has achieved a market capitalisation of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

2

Gina Miller attacks FCA over failure to tackle Mifid II breaches

SCM Direct founding partner Gina Miller has criticised the FCA for failing to tackle firms breaching Mifid II rules in its final asset management study report. The FCA published its final policy changes on Thursday, introducing new rules forcing fund managers to ensure their products provide value for the end investor. Miller criticises the regulator’s failure to respond to […]

Holding-Hands-Comfort-Embrace-Soothe-Care-700.jpg
1

Tracey Evans: How to talk to clients about mortality

Much has changed in the 30 years I have been in financial services. One of the major recent changes has been the pension freedoms, which came into force three years ago. In the ‘old days’, clients’ main choices were around what type of annuity they were going to buy at retirement with their money purchase […]

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Invesco plots D2C investment proposition launch

Fund manager Invesco Perpetual is considering launching a direct-to-consumer investment offering, Money Marketing understands. It is thought the D2C proposition would be a robo-style investment manager, akin to those currently on offer from firms such as Nutmeg, Scalable Capital and Moneyfarm. A launch expected in the autumn, according to sources close to the launch. Invesco […]

Comments

    Leave a comment