Co-op Bank clone draws FCA warning

The-Co-operative-Cooperative-Bank-700x450.jpgFraudsters are trying to scam consumers out of money by pretending to represent Co-operative Bank, the FCA has said in a warning notice today.

A post on the regulator’s website says that the “clone firm” scammers are using the Co-op Bank brand as a way to get people to hand over details or money.

The FCA says: “Fraudsters are using the details of firms we authorise to try to convince people that they work for a genuine, authorised firm…Fraudsters usually use this tactic when contacting people out of the blue, so you should be especially wary if you have been cold called”.

The regulator says the scammers are not authorised or registered with the FCA and have “no association” with the real Co-operative Bank.

The fraudsters also using a fake website as part of the scam.

The latest copycat scam is the latest in a line of clone firm warnings issued by the FCA in recent months.

Others include property investment firm Castlebrook Properties Ltd, as well as big name fund managers like Axa Investment Managers, Jupiter, UBS, Vanguard and Rothschild.

Recommended
1

Legal & General IM accused of compliance failures

Legal and General Investment Management has come under fire from at least three whistleblowers who claim compliance failures have put its clients at risk, according to reports. According to the Financial Times, a number of employees have submitted complaints to the FCA in recent weeks focusing on the risk culture at the $1trn (£760bn) active […]

Phil-Wickenden-MM-Peach-700.png

Phil Wickenden: HMRC intent on using new rules to catch tax offenders

A review of clients’ offshore arrangements will be very sensible in light of HM Revenue & Customs’ stated intent to get tough on hidden assets. Since the data leak from Panama in 2016, which exposed a web of secret offshore companies that individuals have used to hide wealth, evade taxes and launder money, fraud involving […]

CDC schemes risk irreversible ‘intergenerational injustice’

Collective defined contribution pension schemes risk creating intergenerational injustice and undermining pension freedoms, warns the Centre for Policy Studies. In a report published today, CPS research fellow Michael Johnson says the evidence on countries that have such schemes, including the Netherlands, Canada, and Germany, is mixed. CDC pensions – which are not yet available in […]

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA rolls back on ‘skilled person reports’ into advice firms

The FCA did not issue any “skilled persons reports” into retail investment or pensions and retirement income businesses in the three months to the end of July, latest data shows. Skilled person reports, also known as S166 reviews, are commissioned by the FCA when it has concerns over a firm’s activity or wants more information. […]

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Selectapension confirms it will not reopen DB transfer bureau

Provider Selectapension has no plans to reopen its bureau that executed defined benefit advice, Money Marketing can confirm. In June 2017 Selectapension’s advice partner CFPML was visited by the FCA for an audit, which resulted in the firm deciding to voluntarily suspend cases while it made changes to processes and cleared outstanding backlog. At the time, Selectapension said […]

Tech firm seeks adviser input on software developments

Back-office provider Iress is giving advisers more say in developments with its software through a new collaboration programme. Iress Labs is a global initiative and there are currently 75 firms involved, including six from the UK. Iress managing director Simon Badley says the move represents a “fundamental change” in how Iress operates. He says: “We’ve […]

