CMA raps RBS and Santander for PPI failures

The Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander have been ordered to appoint an independent body to audit their payment protection insurance processes to prevent further failures.

Both banks failed to adequately inform customers who might be due compensation as a result of the massive consumer banking scandal, which has seen more than £36bn paid back to people affected.

Following an investigation into PPI by the Competition Commission in 2011, a legally-binding order was put in place, which requires that customers receive an annual reminder from their PPI provider that clearly sets out how much they have paid for their policy, the type of cover they have, and reminds them of their right to cancel.

Britain’s competition watchdog says the banks failed to send or sent inaccurate annual PPI reminders and has issued them with directions for an independent audit and to put in place procedures to avoid similar incidents.

RBS has now written to those affected to provide a reminder of their right to cancel their policy and has so far paid out more than £1.5m in refunds to customers.

The bank failed to provide reminders to almost 11,000 of its customers for up to six years, according to the Competition and Markets Authority.

Santander breached the order by sending out annual reminders containing incorrect information to more than 3,400 of its mortgage PPI customers from 2012 to 2017.

It must now appoint an independent body to review its PPI processes and continue to maintain its systems to prevent further breaches. The results of the audits will be fed back to the CMA.

The two banks were also warned to improve their PPI practices in 2016.

Lloyds puts aside extra £550m as PPI deadline looms

CMA senior director of remedies, business and financial analysis Adam Land says: “It is unacceptable that some banks aren’t providing PPI reminders – or are sending inaccurate ones – eight years after our order came into force. The legally binding directions we’ve issued today will make sure that both RBS and Santander now play by the rules.

“These are serious issues that, in the future, may result in fines if the government gives us the powers we’ve asked for.

“For now, we expect RBS to repay all affected customers quickly, and for both RBS and Santander to make sure that similar breaches do not happen again.

RBS notified the CMA of the breach on 20 April 2018 and Santander notified of its breach on 15 October 2018.

Last year, the competition watchdog also issued directions under the PPI order to Barclays and Lloyds.

The CMA has requested more powers to rectify breaches quickly. Currently it is unable to impose financial penalties for breaches of this kind. The government is set to consult on whether to award the watchdog more powers.

The final deadline for new PPI claims is 29 August. The FCA has urged the 18 per cent of consumers who say they will make a last-minute decision on whether to complain about PPI to act now before time is up.