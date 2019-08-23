Money Marketing
View more on these topics

CMA raps RBS and Santander for PPI failures

By

The Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander have been ordered to appoint an independent body to audit their payment protection insurance processes to prevent further failures.

Both banks failed to adequately inform customers who might be due compensation as a result of the massive consumer banking scandal, which has seen more than £36bn paid back to people affected.

Following an investigation into PPI by the Competition Commission in 2011, a legally-binding order was put in place, which requires that customers receive an annual reminder from their PPI provider that clearly sets out how much they have paid for their policy, the type of cover they have, and reminds them of their right to cancel.

Britain’s competition watchdog says the banks failed to send or sent inaccurate annual PPI reminders and has issued them with directions for an independent audit and to put in place procedures to avoid similar incidents.

RBS has now written to those affected to provide a reminder of their right to cancel their policy and has so far paid out more than £1.5m in refunds to customers.

The bank failed to provide reminders to almost 11,000 of its customers for up to six years, according to the Competition and Markets Authority.

Santander breached the order by sending out annual reminders containing incorrect information to more than 3,400 of its mortgage PPI customers from 2012 to 2017.

It must now appoint an independent body to review its PPI processes and continue to maintain its systems to prevent further breaches. The results of the audits will be fed back to the CMA.

The two banks were also warned to improve their PPI practices in 2016.

Lloyds puts aside extra £550m as PPI deadline looms

CMA senior director of remedies, business and financial analysis Adam Land says: “It is unacceptable that some banks aren’t providing PPI reminders – or are sending inaccurate ones – eight years after our order came into force. The legally binding directions we’ve issued today will make sure that both RBS and Santander now play by the rules.

“These are serious issues that, in the future, may result in fines if the government gives us the powers we’ve asked for.

“For now, we expect RBS to repay all affected customers quickly, and for both RBS and Santander to make sure that similar breaches do not happen again.

RBS notified the CMA of the breach on 20 April 2018 and Santander notified of its breach on 15 October 2018.

Last year, the competition watchdog also issued directions under the PPI order to Barclays and Lloyds.

The CMA has requested more powers to rectify breaches quickly. Currently it is unable to impose financial penalties for breaches of this kind. The government is set to consult on whether to award the watchdog more powers.

The final deadline for new PPI claims is 29 August. The FCA has urged the 18 per cent of consumers who say they will make a last-minute decision on whether to complain about PPI to act now before time is up.

Recommended

Five minutes with…Jupiter’s Chris Johns

Money Marketing’s Harrogate conference on 12 September will see Jupiter’s Chris Johns host an in-depth workshop on the role of income in an increasingly global market. Here, he looks at where the UK stands with Brexit and why its all about “research, research, research” for advisers. How long can current dividend levels in the UK […]

UK-Currency-Money-Coins-700.jpg
2

FCA heads on six-date national tour for broker feedback

The Financial Conduct Authority has announced six Q&A roundtable sessions to be hosted across the UK. The regulatory body will be going to Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, London, Manchester and Newport. Each event, titled “ask the regulator”, will be 90 minutes long and will feature FCA and industry representatives. According to the FCA, the sessions are […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

woman on a phone

FSCS ‘fails’ to request calls between LC&F and investors

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme’s handling of its investigation into London Capital and Finance has been called into question by the marketing firm used by the collapsed mini-bond provider. The lifeboat fund has been accused of not directly requesting the call recordings between Surge’s employees and investors ahead of its assessment to determine if “advice” […]

AJ Bell: Frenzied DB transfer activity led to FCA charge ban

The surge in defined benefit transfer activity best explains the FCA’s proposed ban on contingent charging investment platform, AJ Bell says. A Freedom of Information Act request by the firm reveals how increased transfer values drove activity after the pension freedoms. Average transfer values increased from a low of £258,109 in the six months immediately […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Peter Turner 23rd August 2019 at 11:22 am

    I hadn’t realised that customers had to be given an annual reminder.

    Logically, if you get a complaint that the client did not know they had PPI then you could use that to timebar it.

    Of course, if it wasn’t sent then that would be the fault of the provider, not the adviser.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com