Cloud capes: digging the mout

Ali Unwin, Fund Manager & CTO

The four major cloud computing companies (Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook) have all posted very strong revenue growth for the first quarter of 2018. More interesting from a long-term perspective is the outsized (and to some degree unexpected) increases in capital expenditure that each company showed…

Investment risks

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific securities are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these securities. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

3

When will ESG take off with advisers?

The buzz around sustainable and ethical investing has been growing in recent years as more people become environmentally and socially aware. In response, asset managers such as Schroders, Investec and Aegon have all jumped on the bandwagon and are pushing a vast array of funds with an ethical dimension as the appetite for responsible investment […]

The lowdown on new DB transfer value analysis rules

Transfer value comparator and appropriate pension transfer analysis to replace much-maligned TVAS report in October The latest instalment in the long-running debate around defined benefit transfers was revealed by the FCA just before Easter. It was the response to the consultation it ran last summer. However, the landscape has changed since that point, with the […]

2

Lifetime allowance tax take triples after threshold cut

Savers who breached the lifetime allowance paid a third more in tax bills last year, new figures show. Those who pass the £1.03m ceiling can be charged up to 55 per cent, and according to a freedom of information request to HM Revenue & Customs, taxes related to LTA breaches nearly trebled to £110m in 2016/2017, from […]

Europe: banking on a recovery

Neptune video: Europe — banking on a recovery

Arguing that the eurozone crisis is over, watch Rob Burnett, head of European equities at Neptune, discuss the sectors that he’s investing in to harness the recovery. 

In the video, Burnett addresses the following: 

• The primary drivers of the eurozone’s economic recovery
• The turnaround in individual countries’ current accounts
• Sectors best positioned to harness the recovery, without offering undue exposure to risk

3

Claimants to pursue Liberty Sipp over unregulated investments

A group of 27 investors is taking action against Liberty Sipp over allegations it was responsible for losses incurred from risky investments. Wixted & Co Solicitors has issued a case in the Circuit Commercial Court in Bristol against Liberty Sipp. The firm is also acting on behalf of investors in a claim against Berkeley Burke. […]

1

Norfolk advisers jailed for £17m fraud

Two brothers who ran a financial advice firm in Norwich have been sentenced to a total of 11 years in jail after defrauding more than 200 people out of almost £17m. Alan and Russell Taylor, of Taylor and Taylor Associates, were sentenced to six and five years in prison respectively after pleading guilty to conspiracy […]

1

Overexposure to VCTs and EISs could affect sale value of a firm

Overexposure to venture capital trusts and enterprise investment schemes could potentially put off buyers when advisers try to sell their businesses, chief executive of Capital and Trust Patrick Isaacs warns. Speaking yesterday at Money Marketing Interactive, Isaacs says advisers looking to sell their firms could hit problems if their clients are reliant on VCTs and […]

