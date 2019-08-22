Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Close Brothers poaches two from Brewin Dolphin

By

Close Brothers Asset Management has appointed ex-Brewin Dolphin’s Philip Young (pictured right) as managing director.

The company has also poached Lucy Katzarova from Brewin Dolphin as investment manager in a bid to expand its investment management service for high net worth clients.

The news coincides with Close Brothers opening a new larger office in Mayfair this month.

Young is a specialist in managing charity mandates. He has more than 30 years of experience in managing portfolios for charities and private clients. He joins from Brewin Dolphin, where he worked as charity investment director since 2011. Prior to that, Young managed investments at UBS, HSBC and Deutsche Asset Management. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

Acquisitions bolster Close Brothers inflows to £1bn

Katzarova (pictured left) will be supporting the proposition for charities, and private clients. She has a diploma in wealth management from the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment. She previously worked as an assistant director at Brewin Dolphin, and spent three years at UBS Wealth Management.

Close Brothers Asset Management chief executive Martin Andrew says: “We are firmly committed to growing our services for high net worth clients and these appointments are an important step along this path. Philip and Lucy bring extensive experience managing charity mandates and handling a range of private client needs, which will enhance the proposition we are able to offer our clients.

“We are pleased with the growth and new hires that we have made in London and Edinburgh and we are delighted to open our new office in Mayfair which will be well received by clients and our own employees.”

Recommended

Paul-Lewis-grey
14

Paul Lewis: DB transfer contingent charging must end

The regulator has said conflict of interest caused by contingent charging for DB transfers makes it an unsuitable fee model in most cases The FCA will let customers lose up to £2bn on mis-advised transfers out of final salary pension schemes before it stops the conflict of interest known as contingent charging. I have railed […]

Tilney confirms Smith & Williamson merger in works

Tilney has confirmed that it is in exclusive talks with Smith & Williamson over an acquisition. The board of Tilney said in a statement this morning, that the discussions are “ongoing” and that there can be “no certainty that a transaction will proceed.” The statement follows media reports about the merger over the weekend. Tilney […]

Billy Burrows
1

Billy Burrows: The value-for-money formula

Talking fees with clients can be difficult. Some clients willingly accept them while others challenge the proposed fees and want us to justify them for the advice we are giving. Therefore, I included a chapter on fees in my latest guide, Retirement Advice – An Art or a Science? I struggled at first to find […]
1

PIMFA condemns FOS 50/50 funding proposal

Adviser trade body PIMFA has joined others to criticise the Financial Ombudsman Service’s proposal to change the split of the costs of its funding between case fees and the levy borne by all firms. PIMFA has warned the new proposal would see firms that generate fewer complaints subsidise those which account for the majority of […]

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank

Defined benefit schemes: Part 2

Justin Corliss, business development manager In defined benefit (DB) schemes part 1, we looked at recent guidance aimed at DB scheme trustees and sponsors. In part 2 we will look at guidance available to pension transfer specialists (PTS). In the first instance, PTS should familiarise themselves with COBS 19. All guidance below is designed to […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: Prepare for open banking to become open finance

Data from open banking will change what clients expect from savings, pensions and investments What does a recently published report on the progress of open banking have to do with financial planning? The answer is – a great deal. The report in question, Open Banking: Preparing for Lift Off, is a refreshingly candid analysis of […]
5

FCA makes DB transfer advice video for consumers

The FCA has published a new video for consumers to help them understand pension transfer advice. The video, fronted by Mark Gould from the regulator’s communication team, runs through what clients should expect when discussing a defined benefit transfer with an adviser, and the kind of process advisers should be following with them. At the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com