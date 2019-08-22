Close Brothers poaches two from Brewin Dolphin

Close Brothers Asset Management has appointed ex-Brewin Dolphin’s Philip Young (pictured right) as managing director.

The company has also poached Lucy Katzarova from Brewin Dolphin as investment manager in a bid to expand its investment management service for high net worth clients.

The news coincides with Close Brothers opening a new larger office in Mayfair this month.

Young is a specialist in managing charity mandates. He has more than 30 years of experience in managing portfolios for charities and private clients. He joins from Brewin Dolphin, where he worked as charity investment director since 2011. Prior to that, Young managed investments at UBS, HSBC and Deutsche Asset Management. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

Katzarova (pictured left) will be supporting the proposition for charities, and private clients. She has a diploma in wealth management from the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment. She previously worked as an assistant director at Brewin Dolphin, and spent three years at UBS Wealth Management.

Close Brothers Asset Management chief executive Martin Andrew says: “We are firmly committed to growing our services for high net worth clients and these appointments are an important step along this path. Philip and Lucy bring extensive experience managing charity mandates and handling a range of private client needs, which will enhance the proposition we are able to offer our clients.

“We are pleased with the growth and new hires that we have made in London and Edinburgh and we are delighted to open our new office in Mayfair which will be well received by clients and our own employees.”