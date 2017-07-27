Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Clive Waller: Why the FCA focus on platforms?

By
Clive-Waller-MM-Grey-250x255.jpg

Back in 2003, we conducted a piece of work for JP Morgan FundsHub. The work was set out by the estimable David Moffat, then their marketing director.

Among one of David’s many prescient questions was: “Will platforms become the back office or will back office systems become the platform?”

Some 14 years later, that question is still relevant. The costly and lengthy re-registration process between platforms means advisers are leaving legacy business where it is. The only place to aggregate is the practice management system – what we used to call the back office system. Intelliflo, for example, is becoming a very powerful tool for the adviser, and, like Dynamic Planner, will help advisers wishing to digitise their business.

Aggregation is and always has been one of the planks underpinning platforms. This brings me to the FCA’s proposed platforms market study.

I have often argued the regulator does not understand platforms. As the late, great Paul Bradshaw said, “Platforms are merely expensive bits of technology.” He was, as ever, right.

The platform sector suffered two quirks from its early days. Firstly, because the supermarkets were, in essence, outsourced administration for asset managers, the typical annual fund management fee of 1.5 per cent was sliced up so that the platform portion of 25 basis points was paid for by the customer (albeit hidden).

FCA to investigate adviser platform choice

The more transparent wraps charged the customer openly. Thus, from day one, the customer was paying for a piece of software that should have been paid for by the adviser.

Secondly, the FSA treated the platform as a product, albeit, for a period, the expression changed to “platform service”. As the organiser of the Schroders UK Platform Awards, I have tried to define platforms countless times, and always failed.

But now the so-called platform is no longer a piece of software. It is a collection of systems. As an example, Nucleus runs on Bravura, but its administration is on Genpact’s platform – so that is three bits to start with. Best Practice chief executive Ian Cooke has built Fusion Wealth to support his (and other) adviser businesses, using his own firm, Creative Technology’s software, with SEI doing the heavy lifting at the back end. Which bit is the platform in that scenario?

Prior to the RDR, former Towry chief executive Andrew Fisher told a conference that he did not use a platform – he used an admin hub. He added he did not expect the regulator to tell him what admin system to use. Unusually, Towry paid for the SEI powered system, and billed clients according to costs they incurred. For me this is obviously the way to go.

The FCA continues to demonstrate a lack of understanding of the platform market. In its interim asset management report in November, the regulator questioned why platforms did not negotiate deals for bestselling funds. This issue has reappeared in the proposed platform paper.

There are three issues with this:

  • Asset managers do not need to give discounts on their bestselling funds, as if funds are bestselling there is no need to offer an additional incentive
  • By and large, adviser platforms cannot and do not negotiate with fund managers. Negotiation means a promise of flows. The likes of St James’s Place, Old Mutual Wealth and Hargreaves Lansdown are in a position to negotiate discounts. But advisers, by the regulator’s own rules, cannot promise flows in advance. That contravenes independence.
  • Discounts come in two forms, typically preferential share classes and segregated mandates. And while preferential share classes are hard to re-reg, segregated mandates are impossible to re-reg.

New technologies are going to change the face of retail investment beyond recognition. But the regulator is continuing to look through the rear view mirror.

There should be only one concern – good customer outcomes. We need to see total transparency of all charges (including transaction charges). Charges deplete customer returns.

There is quite enough competition in the platform market, arguably too much. The benefits to customers continue to grow, including immediate valuations at any time of day and the ability to perform their own cash flow modelling. Individuals will soon have their own data and will be informed buyers of financial planning services and products. The term platform will become meaningless.

What the regulator should be focusing on is ensuring consumers understand where every pound is taken out of their investments by the financial services industry. wherever that is in the value chain. Yet, what we have instead is more consultation, when the emphasis should be on making a real difference to investors.

Clive Waller is managing director of CWC Research

Most Read

Recommended

Social-Networking-Technology-Organisation-Chart-700x450.jpg
2

From AJ Bell to Aviva: What platforms say about discount deals

Earlier this week the FCA published its terms of reference for its platforms market study, which will look at whether platforms aid good investor decisions and whether they offer value for money. The FCA says it wants to understand if platforms are “able and willing” to negotiate competitive pricing on investment charges. Money Marketing spoke […]

Fawcett-Jeremy-Platforum-2013-700.jpg

Platforum: How the D2C platform market is evolving

We may hit peak oil before 2020 after which production goes into terminal decline. At Platforum’s recent D2C & Digital Investing conference, it was suggested by Econsultancy founder Ashley Friedlein that we have already hit peak CDO – the point at which the chief digital officer function is most prevalent in companies. Of course this […]

Scheme pays explained

By Fiona Hanrahan, senior product insight and technical support analyst We’ve received lots of queries on scheme pays and when it can be used. This article explains how it works and the conditions which apply. What is ‘scheme pays’? If an individual exceeds the annual allowance (AA) and an AA tax charge is due, they […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

MMI 2016

The FCA on suitability and where next for DB transfers: Our top five picks at MMI Harrogate

What is Money Marketing Interactive? Money Marketing Interactive is our flagship conference and comes to Harrogate for the first time in September following a great event in London earlier this year. It is all about delivering Money Marketing in a live format and bringing advisers together to debate how best to evolve the advice profession. […]

Matthew-Pete-2012-700.jpg

Pete Matthew: Human skills are in an adviser’s DNA

This is a rewrite of this column. I had finished a piece about my capacity issues at Jacksons and the lack of talent available to fill the needs of the business, particularly down here in Cornwall. But it felt a bit whiny, so I have started again. Instead, in thinking about the staffing needs of […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

London – £35-45K+ (depending on experience) + Benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment