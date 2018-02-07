Money Marketing
Are your clients taking enough risk to meet their pension goals?

Robin Geffen, Fund Manager & CEO

An over-reliance on ‘low volatility’ products could be seriously limiting returns for investors saving for retirement. Whilst risk awareness is vital in portfolio construction, in our view the biggest risk to pension savers is not portfolio volatility; it is the very real risk of a retirement funding shortfall.

Investment risks 

This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason the comparison index should be used for reference only. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

