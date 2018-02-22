Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Claire Walsh: Why advice firm bosses should be hands off

By

Claire WalshI have noticed a new trend among advisers at conferences lately. Instead of boasting about the number of clients they have or the size of their cases, all the talk now is about how little they are working.

This struck me the most when I was listening to someone extolling his recent yachting trip. The point of his humble brag was to point out how his business was working so effectively he could simply step away and sail across the Med, safe in the knowledge it would remain ship-shape for his return.

This business model is a significant shift from that of the past, where the adviser put themselves at the centre of the process and clients were led to feel that everything rested with that one person.

Today’s model relies on robust and repeatable processes, where clients can expect the same service from any adviser at the firm. Indeed, many interactions are not with advisers at all but with suitably equipped support staff.

Emphasis has grown on the importance of building client relationships but the adviser should not be seen as an island. Encouraging clients to interact with other people does not undermine that relationship. In fact, it should help build their confidence in the business as a whole.

My background before financial advice was in project management for a large corporate, where my remit was to review processes, identify faults, come up with solutions and deliver improvements. I often find myself looking at the world through this prism. I am routinely evaluating myself and how I spend my time, looking for opportunities to make efficiency savings.

If you can hire someone or outsource something, you are freeing your own time to do something more lucrative – whether that is advising clients or focusing on long-term planning. Or perhaps, like the sailor, it is about making more time to not be at work.

Given the demographics of advisers, this is particularly important for those with a view to their own retirement. If you can keep your business running like a well-oiled machine while you withdraw your day-to-day involvement, this should also make the business highly saleable.

You would think I have got this all cracked, right? Unfortunately, it is a continually moving target. We all have different ideas on which areas we should be involved in and what we can delegate.

For example, I arrange the majority of my client appointments. I consider phoning clients I have not spoken to for a long time a good touch point, and find this lays the ground work for the meeting itself. My colleagues, however, see the valuable conversations being in the meetings themselves.

Another example would be that my assistant is a bit of a whizz at investment analysis and loves looking into all of this, whereas many colleagues see this as part of their role. We all have different strengths and preferences.

Many of you will be familiar with Strategic Coach, who says there is often a strong correlation between the areas of your business you enjoy, are good at and which drive revenue. Those are the ones we should be focusing on, stripping everything else out as far as possible.

Whatever it is within your own business, make the time to do this. Work out which areas you are passionate about and where efficiencies can make total sense.

Claire Walsh is a chartered financial planner at Aspect 8

Recommended

4

Police probe suspected cold-callers linked to collapsed advice firm

The police and The Pensions Regulator have launched an investigation into a number of pension schemes suspected of being linked to cold-calling. The regulator is concerned pension holders have been phoned and persuaded to transfer their funds into poorly-run schemes with the promise of higher returns and cash incentives upfront. As part of the same […]

Parliament-Fog-UK-London-2012-700x450.jpg
12

Warnings raised over plans to raid dormant pensions

Former pensions ministers Ros Altmann and Steve Webb have urged the Government to make sure pension savers are adequately protected under new plans to reclaim “dormant assets” for charities. Earlier this month the Government announced plans to widen a scheme to release assets in bank and building society accounts untouched for 15 years and put […]

Sanlam acquires £60m Yorkshire advice firm

Sanlam has acquired advice firm Grennan Advisers, which has £60m in assets under management. East Yorkshire-based Grennan was launched five years ago by Stuart Grennan and Helen Chapman and specialises in providing financial advice services to high net worth clients and business executives. Sanlam chief executive John White says: “Grennan Advisers is a high-quality business […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Martin Bamford 22nd February 2018 at 10:36 am

    Great thoughts, Claire. I’ve got no aspirations to go sailing in the Med (perhaps I should aim higher!) but I do believe in the importance of building a team within a financial planning firm, rather than relying on individuals to do everything. Our clients love this approach too, as they know there is always someone here they can talk to when they call us, who knows about their situation and goals. The old model of the lone wolf adviser doing everything from fund selection to completing the application form is, hopefully, long gone as it poses some large compliance challenges too!

  2. tim sargisson 22nd February 2018 at 11:05 am

    Claire I couldn’t agree more. In addition it is hard to effectively manage risk in your business if you are the at centre of everything.

  3. robert reid 24th February 2018 at 1:27 am

    I agree, its hard to see why most acquirers of single person businesses buy them- when their exit will lead to client attrition as rarely do all clients remain.
    I also think that some firms are overstaffed and would be better off outsourcing especially where their skills are not needed every day.

Leave a comment